Lionel Messi was toast of the fans as he produced another man-of-the-match performance against Paraguay

Fans could not hold their praise for the 33-year-old as he nutmegged a Paraguayan defender towards the end of the game

Messi is yet to win a trophy for his native land at senior level as he looks to help argentina win Copa America

Lionel Messi was instrumental to Argentina's passage into the quarter finals at the ongoing Copa America competition, Citi Sports.

The Albiceleste defeated Paraguay by a single goal scored by Angel di Maria with the 33-year-old getting fully involved in the build up.

Moments before the final whistle, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner proved whey he still remain relevant in the sport.

He brilliantly slipped the ball through the legs of a Paraguayan defender and the fans were loving every bit of Messi's sumptuous skill.

Messi is still awaiting his first senior trophy for Argentina and the Seleccion are doing everything just right to win Copa America.

The Barcelona superstar has lost in two Copa finals to Chile as both showpiece ended in an intriguing penalty shoot-out.

Lionel Messi shows brilliant nutmeg on Paraguayan defender at Copa America. Photo by NelsoN Almeida

Source: Getty Images

The 2014 world Cup finals is another point of reference for Messi as Argentina lost out on penalties to Germany who became eventual winners.

Brazil are already favourites in retaining the Copa after winning it two years ago and the Selecao stand in the way of Messi's Argentina after recording three straight wins in their group.

