Lionel Messi is yet to put pen in paper as his contract at Barcelona enters the last seven days

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has been given several offers by the club but he is yet to respond

The 33-year-old is currently on international duty for Argentina at the ongoing Copa America tournament

Lionel Messi is seven days away from ending his contract with Barcelona and a new deal is yet to be agreed on, Marca.

The Spanish news media outlet claims Messi who will turn 34 on June 24, is keeping the club on the edge and could become a free agent by the end of the month.

The reports stated that Messi's entourage have claimed that the Argentine international is yet to make a decision on the offer put on the table.

Barca President Joan Laporta has stated that he confident the six-time Ballon d'Or winner will end his career at the Camp Nou.

The next one week would be crucial to Messi's career and it is either he signs a new deal or becomes a free agent which could arouse the interest of other clubs.

Lionel Messi is yet to agree on a deal with Barcelona with 7 days left on his contract. Photo by David S. Bustamante

Source: Getty Images

Messi has been offered a new two-year deal worth £48million annual salary which is half of what he currently earns at the Camp Nou.

He was also offered a ten-year ambassadorial role with La Blaugrana which would still be effective even if he decides to play in the Major League Soccer (MLS) after leaving Barcelona.

Laporta admitted that Messi is not just a star on the pitch but also away from it, as he brings in a third of the club's income, which is around £556m.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lionel Messi was instrumental to Argentina's passage into the quarter finals at the ongoing Copa America competition, Citi Sports.

The Albiceleste defeated Paraguay by a single goal scored by Angel di Maria with the 33-year-old getting fully involved in the build up.

Moments before the final whistle, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner proved whey he still remain relevant in the sport.

Source: Legit