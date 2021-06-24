He Carry Phone Enter? Reactions as Bella Shmurda Laments About School Exams on Social Media
Nigeria Entertainment News

by  Maymunah Ajetunmobi
  • Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda has cried out on social media about how tough his exams in school have been
  • The singer shared a clip of his examination paper and answer script in what seems like an exam hall with a caption about how he feels
  • The Omnipotent crooner recently added a new car, a Benz CLA 250 worth millions of naira to his garage

Popular Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda, who is on his way to getting a degree in history and international studies, has taken to social media with an evidence of the tough journey.

The singer who is a final year student of the faculty of arts at Lagos State University shared a short clip of his exam papers and answer sheet from the examination room.

Bella Shmurda is on his way to bagging a degree
Nigerians react to Bella Shmurda's exam post Photo credit: @bella_shmurda
Source: Instagram

The paper which is on the history of science and technology looks super tough, sending a shiver down the singer's spine, according to his caption on his Instagram story.

Check out the post below:

Bella Shmurda shares exam clip
Bella Shmurda is a final year student of Lagos state university Photo credit: bella_shmurda
Source: Instagram

Nigerians react

Bella's post got people reacting on social media as many were shocked that he had access to his phone in an exam hall.

Read some comments below:

Gbolahansleek:

"What’s his phone doing with him in the exam hall?"

Bodepriiime:

"He carry phone enter exam hall?"

Bodak_queen:

"You took phone to the exam hall abi the invigilator made the video?"

Meetdejesus:

"This life no balance, phones aren’t allowed into the exams hall, how come Bella is using his phone to make videos?"

Sola.adetola:

"So phones are allowed into exam halls now?"

Bella becomes Benz owner

Bella Shmurda joined the league of people with Benz as the singer acquired a brand new CLA 250 worth millions of naira.

In a video that went viral on social media, Bella was seen in his white-coloured car as he smiled broadly while chatting with some young men around him.

The video showed a big red ribbon tied to the car and the singer admiring his latest acquisition.

