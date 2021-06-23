Media personality Dotun has got Nigerians laughing on social media after she shared a photo on his IG page

The OAP said the photo portrayed him as a restless youth with a recalcitrant spirit because he dyed his hair

Some of Dotun's friends advised him to sue the church, while others told him to shock the pastor by going for the service

Media personality Dotun is trying to understand the reason he is on a church poster talking about youths who are going astray.

The OAP shared a photo of the church poster on his Instagram page and it got his friends and followers laughing.

OAP Dotun shares a photo of himself on a church poster. Photos: @do2dtun

Source: Instagram

OAP Dotun on a church poster

The poster revealed that the church is somewhere in Delta state. A programme targeted at youths would take place in the church.

It also showed that prayers are going to be made on behalf of youths going astray as the photos on the poster showed young people doing various things considered a sin.

Reacting to the poster, Dotun asked how he became one of the restless youths with a recalcitrant spirit because he dyed his hair.

Check out the poster below:

Nigerians react

Friends of the OAP took to his comment section to share their thoughts.

adenikeoyetunde:

"So sorry Dotun. Please ignore."

davedidle:

"Energy God. just enter the program shock them."

gabbanaboi2202:

"You suppose attend the event and shock them."

offmaycurtis:

"imagine you actually showed up at the service with your hair dyed."

lamiphillipsworld:

"You’re big time ni.. all the way in ofuomma ugheli! Kimmon. Dotun worldwide stuffs ni @do2dtun."

superstarace:

"Dem suppose pay for promo. A whole Energy Gad!"

