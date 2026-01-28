Dangote Refinery increased its PMS price, prompting oil marketers nationwide to raise pump prices to between N839 and N900 per litre

The refinery said the adjustment followed a temporary festive price-support intervention and noted that many marketers failed to reflect earlier price reductions

Dangote Refinery assured Nigerians of a steady supply, producing about 50 million litres of petrol daily while maintaining market stability and energy security

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Oil marketers have swiftly adjusted pump prices nationwide following an upward review of the ex-depot price of petrol by Dangote Refinery. The refinery increased its price from N739 to N835 per litre, marking a N96 rise.

In a statement released late Monday, January 27, 2026, Dangote Refinery disclosed a new gantry price of N799 per litre, while petrol at MRS retail outlets was pegged at N839 per litre.

Filling stations across the country have increased their pump prices since the announcement by Dangote Refinery. Photo credit: Benson Ibeabuchi, Dangote Group, MRS Holdings

Source: UGC

By as early as 7 a.m. on Tuesday, both major and independent marketers had revised their pump prices, replacing earlier rates with figures ranging between N839 and N900 per litre.

Checks by The Sun, showed that NNPC retail stations sold petrol at about N840 per litre, Ardova Petroleum outlets at N839 per litre, while some independent marketers charged as high as N900 per litre.

Marketers adjust prices as Dangote revises PMS rates

Dangote Refinery reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring steady supply and market stability despite the price adjustment.

The company explained that during the recent festive season, it introduced a temporary price-support measure aimed at easing the financial burden on Nigerians amid increased household expenses.

According to the refinery, this intervention marked the second consecutive festive period in which it absorbed substantial costs in the national interest. These efforts included logistics support in 2024 and a price reduction in 2025 to encourage affordability and maintain calm in the fuel market.

However, the refinery expressed concern that several filling stations failed to pass on the reduced prices to consumers, thereby denying Nigerians the intended relief.

Dangote Refinery assures stable supply

The Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Petroleum Refinery, David Bird, stated that the facility continues to supply approximately 50 million litres of petrol daily to the domestic market, with distribution and evacuation operating smoothly nationwide.

He explained that the refinery’s flexible design enables it to process various crude oil grades and intermediate feedstocks, allowing uninterrupted PMS production even during scheduled maintenance periods. This, he said, guarantees a consistent supply to the Nigerian market.

Bird said:

“As a domestic producer, Dangote Petroleum Refinery continues to shield the Nigerian market from import-related volatility and external supply disruptions, while remaining a stabilising force in the downstream petroleum sector.

“Dangote Petroleum Refinery remains focused on delivering energy security, price stability, and long-term value for Nigerians.”

Recall that in December, Dangote Refinery began nationwide petrol sales at N739 per litre through all MRS Oil Nigeria Plc filling stations. The initiative, according to the refinery, was a major step toward making fuel more affordable and stabilising the downstream sector.

Dangote Refinery explained that it had absorbed significant costs during the festive season in the interest of the nation. Photo credit: NNPC

Source: Getty Images

Dangote Refinery begins 24-hour loading operations

In related news, Legit.ng had reported that Dangote Refinery commenced 24-hour loading operations to sustain daily production.

Bird explained that the round-the-clock fuel loading operation is part of the refinery's efforts to maintain steady daily production and improve distribution efficiency.

He added that the refinery’s flexible design allows it to maintain output, prioritising fuel security, price stability, and economic growth in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng