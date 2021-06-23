Nollywood actor, Prince Owelle Ugorji clocked a new age on June 23 and he took to social media to celebrate

The movie producer also announced the four wheeled birthday gift, a Lexus he got himself which he called a little birthday gift

Fans of the actor took to the comment section with congratulatory messages and prayers for him

Nollywood actor and producer, Prince Owelle Ugorji has taken to social media to announce that he got himself a car as his birthday gift.

The actor who clocked a new age on June 23, was well celebrated by fans and well wishers on Instagram.

Fans congratulate Prince Owelle as he gifts himself a car Photo credit: @princeowelle

Source: Instagram

Prince shared photos of the car on his page as he posed with it.

Taking to the caption, he wished himself a happy birthday and gave thanks to God for his little birthday gift.

The actor wrote:

"Happy birthday to me. My little birthday gift is here. Thank u Lord."

Check out the post below:

Fans congratulate Prince

Fans and colleagues of the actor flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and good wishes.

Read some comments sighted below:

Agborqueeneth:

"Happy blessed birthday dear, more wins. congratulations."

Destinyetikoofficial:

"Happy birthday dearie."

Geraldine_obi:

"Happy birthday dearie and congratulations."

Amanda.williams.9843495:

"Awww, congratulations and happy birthday once more."

Wisdomchibuisi:

"Congratulations and happy birthday."

Source: Legit