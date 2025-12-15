Opta's supercomputer has updated its ranking of each team’s possibility of winning the English Premier League title

League leaders Arsenal struggled to beat bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers, who scored all three goals

Chelsea, Manchester City and Aston Villa all won their matches to put pressure on Mikel Arteta’s side at the top

Opta's supercomputer has updated its predictions of which Premier League team has the highest chances of winning the title, making the top four and other key positions.

Matchday 16 did not produce surprising results as teams which are expected to win won their matches, except Tottenham Hotspur, which lost heavily to Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal players after their win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Photo Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea opened the weekend with a 2-0 win over Everton, thanks to goals from the returning Cole Palmer and French fullback Malo Gusto, who scored his second professional goal.

Liverpool beat Brighton 2-0. Mohamed Salah returned to action and provided an assist after he was left out against Inter Milan because of his outburst against Arne Slot.

Arsenal beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1, but it was the relegation battlers who scored all three goals, including a late own goal which gave the Gunners the win.

Manchester City and Aston Villa beat London clubs Crystal Palace and West Ham to keep up the pace with Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.

Manchester United will take on AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford for the last match of Premier League matchday 16 later on Monday, December 15, 2025.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

According to Opta Analyst, a supercomputer continues to back Arsenal to lift the Premier League title this season, despite an uninspiring performance against Wolves.

The bottom team nearly got away with a point at the Emirates Stadium. However, Opta's supercomputer still gives the Gunners more than a 68% chance of winning the title.

Manchester City has a 22% chance of winning, while Aston Villa is the only other team with 6% chance of winning, while the other teams have less than 1%.

Only the top 10 teams on the current table have a chance of winning, with Liverpool at 0.75% to retain their title, slightly favoured over Chelsea at 0.72%.

The Supercomputer predicts that Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley and West Ham will be relegated back to the Championship this season.

Mikel Arteta during Arsenal's 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Photo by Julian Finney.

Source: Getty Images

Arteta reacts to Arsenal's performance

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits that his team has areas to improve, but is relieved that it managed to get all three points, which is important.

“It was a relief, but a very clear understanding that the margin should have been bigger,” he told Arsenal.com . This is the Premier League, we are relieved because we managed to score a goal at the end and go and win it, but we need to improve in that sense for sure.”

Ben White compounds Arsenal injuries

Legit.ng reported that Ben White compounded Arsenal’s injury woes after limping off with a possible hamstring injury against Wolves.

The England international has missed most of this season with injury, and suffering another one at a crucial stage is a huge blow to Arsenal.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng