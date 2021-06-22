Former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Otunba Segun Adewale, has reacted to his suspension by a group within the party

Adewale said that his alleged suspension was a plot by mere tantrums by the All Progressives Congress (APC) moles in the PDP

According to him, the alleged suspension would not stop him from fighting for justice and liberation of the party from the hands of APC moles

Hours after his purported suspension by the Lagos chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the former chairman of the party in the state, Otunba Segun Adewale, popularly known as Aeroland has dismissed the claim.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 22, and sent to Legit.ng, Adewale flayed his purported suspension story as a baseless and unscrupulous attempt to militate against all genuine moves to break the manacles of perpetual infiltration of the party's ranks in the state by All Progressives Congress (APC) moles working assiduously to stall PDP's victory at polls.

He faulted the suspension branded by a group of individuals within his party, barely a month to the local council polls, on the premise of none conformity with constitutional provisions as it is enshrined therein that he should be heard on any allegations levelled against him.

The alleged suspension is to ensure victory for APC in the next LG election

Adewale, who is the PDP southwest ex-officio, said the move to have him suspended was ill-motivated by funny characters within the party who were hell-bent on trading off the political fortunes of the party to their paymasters in the APC for filthy lucre.

He further stated that it is already a recurring decimal that for every election year in a space of four years, the PDP's camp gets pillaged by APC moles, whose intents are purely to sabotage any focused move targeted at delivering a victory for the party.

Adewale said:

"I want to state unequivocally that the purported suspension is barely a month to LG election is a script written by APC moles in PDP, which clearly lacks constitutional backing as the party's constitution allows me to be heard but I received no such invitation whether digital or manual to answer any questions on the allegations filed against me before any decision was taken.

"All the allegations are frivolous and baseless as most of the claims and allegations were from 2018-2019. Why didn't they take action before, why wait till now when the election is 30 days away? Also, it is on record that they never sat or meet at the designated official PDP LGA secretariat and ward addresses known to our constitution.

I am ready to file a suit in court for defamation of my character

He added that at an appointed time his lawyers would file suit in a court of competent jurisdiction for defamation of his name in the national dailies.

Aeroland noted:

"I, however, urge loyal members of PDP not to be deterred by the antics of these moles whose stuck in trade has been the perpetual creation of tensions and troubles whenever any general election is in view.

"It is a fact that I singlehandedly facilitated and made Solagbade, who prior to now was a nobody as well as the rest of the excos making moves to suspend me, with the turn of the event now as the case stands they are traitors, who have now aligned for pecuniary returns from my political detractors."

He maintained that rather than suspend him, Solagbade and his cliques are the ones due for indefinite suspension.

Adewale maintained:

"Instead Solagbe and his cohorts are the ones who ought to be placed on indefinite suspension from the party, for not attending meetings for over 3 years at the registered PDP LG addresses but rather covet APC-owned locations.

"As a law-abiding PDP leader, I'll be waiting for the formal invitation and address to attend the disciplinary committee set up any day.

"I know Aregbe/Yayi control PDP in Alimosho for fear of the unknown because if PDP wins Alimosho, winning Lagos state will be a easy task, but I'll continue to fight for the liberation of PDP in Alimosho."

