A security operative in Nnewi, Anambra state, reportedly shot a middle-aged woman when he was firing guns to clear the way for their security patrol vehicle to pass.

The operative was later arrested and detained by officers of the Nnewi Area Command

Nnewi town union leadership called on the Anambra government to reorganise the security outfit for better performance

Nnewi, Anambra state - Following the gruesome killing of a middle-aged woman, Chiamaka Okeke, a teacher in Nnewi, Anambra state, on Tuesday, April 15, by an operative of Agunechemba security outfit, the leadership of Nzuko-Ora Nnewi, umbrella body of Nnewi town union, has called on Governor Charles Soludo to promptly reorganise the security outfit for optimal and result oriented performance.

Prince Jude Osumuo, the president general of the union, said that operatives of the security outfit have continued to kill innocent residents, either in the name of accidental discharge or overzealousness.

Prince Jude Osumuo, Nnewi town union leader, consoles Okeke's family and urges Governor Soludo to act.

How Chiamaka Okeke was killed

Recall that a woman, simply identified as Chiamaka Okeke, was gunned down by one Chinedu Okonkwo, an officer of the Operation Udo Ga-Achị (popularly known as Agụnechemba), along the Ibeto Junction, Nnewi, on Tuesday, April 15m when he was firing gunshots sporadically in an attempt to clear a traffic jam at the junction so that their security patrol vehicle could pass.

Officers of the Nnewi Area Command subsequently identified and arrested the 36-year-old suspect, who is currently under detention.

The suspect, reportedly from Ezza, in Ebonyi state, was said to have joined the security outfit recently, and was yet to be issued an identity card as proof of his membership before the incident.

This cannot be allowed to continue, Osumuo says

Prince Osumuo, who led a high profile delegation to pay a condolence visit to late Chiamaka Okonkwo's family at their Uruagu-Nnewi country home on Thursday, April 17, reminded the Anambra governor that there were already several reports linking the newly formed security outfit to so many unwholesome activities like bribery, reckless shootings and killings; warranting that the governor should look inwards and re-organize the outfit.

"Nnewi community is saddened over the recent incident in our area that involved the killing of one of us, a wife, mother and teacher, in the most gruesome manner by an operative of Agunechemba security outfit.

"This is not far from several other bad reports linked to the newly formed security outfit, whereby they were accused of taking bribes, torturing innocent persons, firing shots indiscriminately or even killing innocent persons accidentally.

"This cannot be allowed to continue, and it cannot stop unless Mr. Governor does something special and drastic to reorganise the outfit, and make it serve the purpose it is meant to serve. Ordinarily, bloodthirsty characters and overzealous amateurs should not be allowed in the outfit, let alone being allowed to handle guns," he advised.

Osumuo thanked security operatives for arresting and detaining the suspect, while urging the state police command and the Anambra government not to allow the issue to be swept under the carpet without taking necessary actions.

Governor Soludo asked to reform the Agunechemba Security Outfit. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

He assured the family that Nnewi will pursue the matter to a logical conclusion, stating that it is very painful to lose a beloved one even at the prime of her life.

