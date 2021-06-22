The APC in Cross River says brooms are now scarce in the south-south state due to the massive entrants of politicians into the party

The broom is the symbol of the ruling party and the APC has witnessed massive defections into its fold in the state

The Cross River state governor, Professor Ben Ayade kick-started the defections and many of his associates and supporters are following suit

The Cross River state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has placed an order for 3 million bunches of brooms from local broom makers for the new entrants into the party.

The party’s publicity secretary, Bassey Ita, disclosed this in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Monday, June 21.

He said the commodity, which is APC’s symbol, had suddenly become scarce in the state, following the influx of new members, after Governor Ben Ayade’s defection to the party a few weeks ago.

Ita stated:

“To address the challenge, the party ordered for three million bunches of brooms from local suppliers to meet the growing demand.”

More defections to Cross River state APC

Meanwhile, the member representing Obudu/Bekwarra/Obanliku Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Honourable Legor Idagbo, and 30, 000 of his supporters have followed the footsteps of the state Governor Ayade, to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC.

The Punch newspaper reports that Idagbo announced his defection at an event in Abuochiche, headquarters of Bekwarra local government area in the state, on Saturday, June 19.

The federal lawmaker said he was leaving the PDP for the APC with over 30,000 of his supporters from across the three councils that make up his constituency.

He was received by the chairman of the state chapter of the APC, Senator Mathew Mbu Jr., who enjoined the new party members to remain committed to the party and what it stood for.

Governor Ayade and his love for President Buhari

Recall that Governor Ayade on Thursday, June 3, stated that he still respects the PDP for what the party did for him even after joining the APC.

Ayade made this known to State House correspondents after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor insisted that he left the opposition party for the sole reason that he wants to be in the same party with President Buhari.

In a related development, Governor Samuel Ortom has claimed that some governors and other members of the PDP who recently joined the APC are scared of prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The governor made the allegation during an interview with newsmen at the Makurdi Airport while returning from a trip to Oyo state.

Governor Ortom expressed confidence that the defections would not have any adverse effect on the fortunes of the PDP, adding that the party will win the 2023 presidential election.

