The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos has suspended a former chairman of the party, Segun Adewale

Adewale, popularly known as Aeroland, was suspended on Monday, June 21, following the recommendation of the executive and disciplinary committee of Ward M1 in Alimosho

Aeroland, however, dismissed his suspension as he insisted that he remains the leader of the PDP in the southwest

The crisis rocking the Lagos chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday, June 21, took another twist as its former state chairman of the party, Segun Adewale, popularly known as Aeroland, was suspended.

Vanguard reports that Adewale’s suspension was announced by the chairman of Alimosho local government area of the party, Alhaji Solagbade Abbas.

The Lagos state chapter of the PDP has suspended its former chairman, Segun Adewale.

Legit.ng gathered that the party, in a statement by Abbas, said it took the decision to suspend Adewale following the recommendation of the executive and disciplinary committee of Ward M1 in Alimosho local government.

The statement also noted that the former PDP chairman was suspended for one month with effect from Monday, June 21, pending the resolution of all issues concerning him before the committees.

The statement reads:

“It is expected that all party members concerned will remain disciplined and law abiding, and cooperate with the various committees; while the party assures all concerned of fairness, equity and justice.”

Aeroland reacts, says the local chapter of PDP lacks power to suspend him

In his reaction, Adewale dismissed his suspension, saying as a southwest leader, the PDP in Alimosho lacks the power to suspend him.

The PDP leader, who accused Adedeji Doherty of being the mastermind of the suspension, also described those who suspended him as moles in the party.

He said:

“I am a southwest leader. If you want to suspend me, the paper will go to the southwest chapter. But the southwest chairman, Taofeek Arapaja, knows what is going on in Lagos. So, the suspension cannot work.”

Aeroland says APC moles in PDP scuttled primary in Alimosho

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Aeroland faulted the primary exercise conducted by the party on Monday, June 1, in the Alimosho local government area of the state to pick the party's candidates for the forthcoming council polls.

It was reported that declared that there was no voting in the local government, saying that there can neither be any results nor winners.

Adewale said contrary to holding the failed primary in just one location as happened in the rest of 19 local government areas in Lagos, the party leadership created six voting centres in the Alimosho council area alone.

