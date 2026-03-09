Daniel Etim-Effiong stirred reactions online after opening up about how he prioritises love within his family

The Nollywood actor made a candid statement about the depth of love he has for his wife compared to his children

His comment has since sparked mixed opinions on social media, with many debating his perspective on marriage and parenting

Daniel Etim-Effiong has sparked reactions on social media after opening up about the kind of love he has for his wife and children.

During a recent discussion about family and relationships, the Nollywood actor was asked whether the love he feels for his wife is the highest form of love he has experienced, especially when compared to the love he has for his children.

Daniel Etim-Effiong shares surprising perspective on his wife and kids. Credit: @danieletim-effiong

Responding to the question, Etim-Effiong said he believes his wife comes first in his life. According to him, while he deeply loves his children, the love he has for his wife remains stronger.

“I would say yes. I don’t think I’ve ever loved my children… I love my wife more than I love my children,” he said during the conversation.

His comment quickly drew attention online, with many people sharing different opinions about his view on marriage and family.

Watch him speak below:

Daniel Etim-Effiong trends online after comment about his wife and kids.

Daniel Etim-Effiong interview clip trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

susyyaniws said:

"They go say na lie😂😂😂😂😂 but if na the wife talk am they go say she be pick me, they go say she lack self love 😂😂,my country people wetin una really want?"

queen_glowray said:

"Very true, my dad keeps saying he loves our mom more than he loves us. He always emphasises that he knew our mum before he knew us so we shouldn’t expect him to love us more."

abi_fabs said:

"Why are Nigerians so bitter? 😢 there are actually beautifully marriages😍 if you haven't experienced one, pray for it😊 God listens🥰."

e2nu_esq said:

"That’s how it should be."

dr_chidominica said:

"Men love their wives better than their children and women love their children more than they love their husbands."

pahndah

therealtokstar said:

"As it should be. However mothers tend to love their children more than their spouses, but it’s just a natural order. I don’t make the rules."

fynie001

"Finally, all of you fem. You might not know the love he is giving that is making her so expressive. So he is an all round lover man. 😂."

petmorah said:

"As it should be! Let actions do the talking."

towobol_a said:

"As it should be just like I will love my husband first then my children comes after I know and met him bf the kids."

