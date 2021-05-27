- The young lad with disability who resides with his mum in village now has a beautiful house of his own

- A humanitarian group stunned them with the house gift and wads of cash in a heartwarming viral clip

- His mum who was overwhelmed with excitement said it is the biggest surprise of their entire life and appreciated the group for the kind gesture

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The young boy who had resided in a village and ate grasses for meals is now a house owner.

This is courtesy of the same humanitarian foundation named Afrimax that had paid him and his mum a visit in a video that went viral.

The woman was overjoyed as she is presented the house gift Photo Credit: Screen grabs from video shared by @kingtundeednut

Source: Instagram

In their recent video to his village, they took him and the mum to the city for what they described as a surprise.

In the heartwarming video shared on Instagram by @kingtundeednut, the mum couldn't believe her eyes as they were presented with a new well-furnished 3-bedroom bungalow and wads of cash.

A cow was also gifted to them to help provide milk for the lad's consumption.

Reacting to the developments, the mother of the disabled child said it was the happiest moment of their lives as they hadn't been stunned this way before.

Narrating the events that led to his delivery, the mother said he was birthed in 1997 after all their 5 children died.

They had, out of desperation, prayed to God for a child even if it meant it would be disabled.

According to her, God heard them but she became a widow days after the lad's delivery.

The overjoyed woman showered encomiums on the foundation for showering them with love.

Massive reactions have trailed the video.

@iamkelvinboj wrote:

"Yo, if you are out there and u reading this please be grateful to God and appreciate your life and what u have cus there are many more people who have it worse. This brought joyful tears to my eyes."

@olokobukola said:

"He brought luck to his mom,someone made the boy and his mom,his business and changed their lot ,talk about destiny helper."

@angels_1touch commented:

"Our tongue is powerful. We should always say positivity into our lives no matter how much troubles life throws at us."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a man with no hands who is doing well as a filmmaker.

The young man was born with a birth defect called limb hypoplasia which affected the development of the limbs and left him with no hands and tiny legs.

Without allowing this to hold him back, Thesun.co.uk reported that Isaac started vlogging and filming himself playing games with his feet which amazed many social media users.

His online presence grew and now, the 26-year-old is recognised as one of the best filmmakers in London as he has won awards for his hard work and exploits.

Source: Legit.ng