Popular Nigerian fashion designer and stylist, Luminee, is one celebrity designer who loves to dot on her daughter, Anjola, and it shows in how often she flaunts her on social media.

Luminee undoubtedly shares a tight bond with her little fashionista who appears to be taking in her mother's footsteps.

The designer loves to match outfits with her daughter. Photo credit: @ceolumineeofficial

The fashion designer constantly rocks new designs with little Anjola and fans love to see it.

Scattered all across Luminee's page are photos in which the adorable duo rocked matching outfits and Legit.ng has gathered some of them.

Below are eight beautiful moments of Luminee and her mini-me twinning in lovely outfits:

1. In the blush pink and white set

2. Ankara beauties

3. Celebrating Mother's Day in matching dresses

4. Looking like royalty in their blue outfits

5. Ready for the red carpet in this black number

6. In this creative ankara design

7. Rocking matching structured purple dresses

8. In ankara outfits

Kiddies fashion

Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, is raising a fashionista in her little girl with ex-hubby, Gbenro Ajibade, Azariah T.O. Ajibade and we are totally here for it!

Little Azariah clocked five years on Monday, June 21, 2021, and her proud mummy left many people impressed after sharing photos from the creative birthday shoot.

Standing out beautifully from the rest are photos of Azariah draped in a wonderfully designed Ankara dress with a tall and wide collar.

Twins slaying

Have you run out of fashion inspirations when it comes to dressing up your kids in style? Well, you're in luck because Olianna and Olivia have got you covered.

The adorable twin sisters are some of the fast-rising kid fashionistas to look out for in Nigeria and it is not hard to understand why.

Displayed across their social media page are photos of the twin sisters fashionably dressed in colourful and stunning outfits which will have anyone applauding.

Source: Legit.ng