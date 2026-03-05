Kano's Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf mourns the passing of Professor Kabiru Isa Dandago, former finance commissioner

The late Prof. Dandago was praised for his integrity and impactful contributions to education in Kano State

Governor Yusuf offered condolences to Dandago’s family and the academic community during the 'profound loss'

Kano, Kano State - Abba Kabir Yusuf, governor of Kano State, has expressed "deep sorrow" over the death of a former commissioner of finance and renowned academic, Prof. Kabiru Dandago.

This was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, on Wednesday, March 4, obtained by Legit.ng.

Governor Abba Yusuf mourns the passing of a former commissioner of finance in Kano State, Prof. Kabiru Isa Dandago.

Kano governor mourns Kabiru Dandago

According to The Punch, Governor Yusuf described the late Prof. Dandago as a dedicated public servant and an accomplished scholar whose contributions to education and governance left lasting footprints in Kano State.

He noted that Prof. Dandago served the state with integrity and commitment, and was widely respected for his professionalism, humility and passion for knowledge.

The governor said Kano State has lost a valuable son whose experience and wisdom greatly enriched public service and the academic community.

Yusuf condoles Isa Dandago's family

Governor Yusuf extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, the academic community, and the people of Kano State over the irreparable loss.

He prayed that Almighty Allah forgive the shortcomings of the late Prof. Isa Dandago and grant him paradise, while giving his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.

Profile of Professor Kabiru Dandago

Before his death, Professor Dandago was reportedly a lecturer at Bayero University, Kano, and a respected scholar in economics and accountancy.

Records indicate that the late professor began his career at the university in 1990 and was promoted to the rank of professor in 2007 in the Department of Accountancy.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf hails President Bola Tinubu over the FEC's approval of the N334 billion Kano road project.

