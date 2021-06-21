Governors of the southeast region in Nigeria are willing to take a different approach to address the fears of agitators in the zone

David Umahi, the chairman of the Southeast Governors’ Forum said a committee has been set up by leaders from the region to engage agitators

Umahi also noted that governors and other leaders condemned the extrajudicial killings of civilians in the region by security agencies

Enugu - Following the security situation in the southeast zone, there's a possibility that governors of the region may dialogue with the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

This is following positions adopted by the governors and other leaders of the region during their meeting in Enugu state on Saturday, June 19, to deliberate on ways to tackle security challenges and restore peace.

Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, says southeast leaders have set up a committee to engage youths leading secessionist agitations. Photo credit: @SouthEastGovForum

Premium Times reports that Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state speaking to journalists said leaders from the region had set up a committee to engage agitators in order to address their fears.

However, Legit.ng could not immediately verify if Umahi specifically mentioned IPOB by name when he was speaking with reporters.

Reports online claim the governor may have referred to the group when he mentioned agitators as IPOB is the main group agitating for the independent state of Biafra.

He said:

“In order not to mismanage the unfortunate situation, South-East leaders have set up a committee to engage such youths to stop and allow elders speak to address such fears.”

Speaking further, the chairman of the Southeast Governors’ Forum (SGF) and his counterparts from Abia, Imo, Anambra, Enugu, and other leaders of the region condemned the extrajudicial killings of civilians by security agencies, Daily Trust added.

Buhari to dialogue with IPOB, ESN

Earlier, Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment revealed President Muhammadu Buhari has seen reasons to embark on a dialogue with political agitators in the southeast.

Ngige said after a meeting with President Buhari in Abuja on Sunday, June 20, the Nigerian leader is now convinced that creating an avenue for discussion so as to hear the yearning of persons from the region is the best way forward.

The minister also assured citizens from the geopolitical zone that the federal government is working on some modalities to address issues that over time have triggered a feeling of marginalisation.

Southeast governors, leaders disown IPOB

Meanwhile, southeast leaders on Saturday, June 19, disowned secessionist activities of IPOB and other pro-Biafran agitators, saying the groups don't speak for the Igbo.

The leaders which include governors, federal lawmakers, elders, traditional and religious leaders in the region, affirmed their commitment to one united Nigeria under the platform of justice, equality of rights, fairness, love, and respect for one another.

