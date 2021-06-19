Southeast leaders across board have jointly and unequivocally condemned secessionist agitations in the region

The leaders met in Enugu on Saturday, June 19 after which they disassociated themselves from the activities of the secessionists

They also announced new measures to adopt in engaging agitators in the region in order for peace to reign

Enugu - Southeast leaders on Saturday, June 19 disowned secessionist activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other pro-Biafran agitators, saying the groups don't speak for the Igbo.

The leaders which include governors, federal lawmakers, elders, traditional and religious leaders in the region, affirmed their commitment to one united Nigeria under the platform of justice, equality of rights, fairness, love, and respect for one another.

The Nation newspaper reports that the decision was taken after a closed-door security meeting at the Enugu state government house.

Groups like the Indigenous People of Biafra continue to advocate for the secession of Igbos from Nigeria. Photo credit: Stefano Montesi-Corbis

Source: Getty Images

They condemned in totality the violent secessionist agitations in the southeast and firmly proclaimed that such groups are on their own.

In a communiqué read to journalists at the end of the four-hour meeting, the leaders announced that they have set up a committee to engage such youths leading secessionist agitations.

Leadership newspaper reports that Umahi said the strategic meeting also condemned killings of security operatives and civilians in the southeast and other zones and urged security operatives to discharge their responsibilities within the rules of engagement.

Daily Trust newspaper reports that part of the communique read:

“We, the southeast leaders condemn in totality the violent secessionist agitations in the southeast. We firmly proclaim that we do not support them. They do not speak for the southeast.”

Recall that Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state recently assured that Igbos won't secede away from Nigeria.

The governor, however, stated that what Igbo people want in the country, is not to be treated as second-class citizens.

Governor Uzodimma made the statement on Wednesday, June 17 when he welcomed the House of Representatives committee on constitution amendment led by the deputy speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase to Imo state.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the activities of unknown gunmen in the southeast have affected the region's once bubbling economy.

All five southeast states in the country are currently experiencing a difficult economic situation over the crisis.

The situation has also led to massive job losses and failed businesses as entrepreneurs adjust to their new reality.

Source: Legit