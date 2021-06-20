Imade Adeleke has taken to social media to celebrate her superstar singer dad, Davido, on Father's Day

A video montage of the adorable six-year-old and the hitmaker was posted on her Instagram account

Imade Veronica Adeleke is the singer's first child with first baby mama and entrepreneur, Sophia Momodu

June 20, 2021, marked Father's Day across the world, and Nigerian singer, David Adeleke who is also known as Davido was celebrated.

His first daughter, Imade Adeleke, took to her Instagram page to share a video montage of some special moments with her father.

In the video, the six-year-old is seen on different occasions, spending time with the Jowo crooner and there is also a video of her on stage with him during one of his show performances.

The video was accompanied with the caption:

"Happy Father’s Day daddy @davido"

More celebrity dads

Olakunle Churchill has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate himself and other dads on Father's Day.

The father of two shared a photo collage with his two sons. In one of the two photos which is a throwback, he is seen posing for a photo with former President Olusegun Obasanjo who holds a much younger King Andre in his arms.

In the second photo, he cradles his newborn son with his current wife, Rosaline Meurer.

Billionaire dad

June 20, 2021, marked Father's Day across the world, and billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola has taken to social media to celebrate.

The proud father of four children - three daughters and a son, shared a heartwarming photo with his children.

In the photo, his only son, Fewa dressed in a suit stands at one end of the photo and DJ Cuppy at the other end.

Source: Legit.ng