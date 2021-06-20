Popular businessman and ex-husband of Tonto Dikeh, Olakunle Churchill has joined others to celebrate Father's Day

The father of two took to his Instagram page to share a photo collage with his two sons, King Andre, and this youngest child

He advised fathers unable to celebrate with their children to stay hopeful for a reconciliation someday

His post comes after Tonto celebrated herself on Father's Day, adding that forgiveness doesn't reconnection

Olakunle Churchill has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate himself and other dads on Father's Day.

The father of two shared a photo collage with his two sons. In one of the two photos which is a throwback, he is seen posing for a photo with former President Olusegun Obasanjo who holds a much younger King Andre in his arms.

In the second photo, he cradles his newborn son with his current wife, Rosaline Meurer.

Sharing the photo collage, he talked about children being a gift and should be treated as such. He also advised fathers who are unable to be with their children on the special day to look forward to a day of reconnection.

In his words:

"Happy Father’s Day to me and to all the fathers out there who like myself are not just fathers to our biological children but to many others...a child is a gift and should be treated as such...for those who are unable to share this special day with their children for whatever reason...one day a reconnection will be made...I’m blessed and highly favored and love my children with all my heart and with my all soul...Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers and to all the mothers playing the roles of fathers may God give you peace of mind."

His post seems to be a response to his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh's post in which she advised single mothers burdened with the sole responsibility of raising their children.

According to her, forgiveness does not require reconnection. She also added that if these men stopped being deadbeat dads and want to contribute to their child's life, women should allow it for the sake of the child.

In her words:

"Dear life I guess you gave this job to me to mock me but Hey, Am kicking your a*s and acing all your blows..Happy Father’s Day to ME..Happy Father’s Day to All the Fathers out there, We do not take your Love, Strength, Hussle and Selflessness for granted. You are celebrated today and Always. And To those females who represent the role of a father in their child/Children I say Well done. We should learn to do this JOB without HATE in our heart, We should learn to FORGIVE so we too can be blessed. Forgiveness doesn't require reconnection..for the sake of your child/children if the father decides to start paying child support and contributing emotionally, do not stop them. Where you get none do this job(fatherhood) with love, joy, happiness and without a trace of bitterness. Do not sell hatred to your kids but teach them the truth. Love them unconditionally then watch what God will bring your way.. happy amazing fathers day"

Photo credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

