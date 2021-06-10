An attack on a police facility in Idemili South local government area of Anambra state has left one inspector dead

The assailants who stormed Ojoto police station in 3 vehicles on Thursday, June 10, failed to set the building ablaze

The incident as well as the death of the unidentified police inspector was confirmed by a senior officer

Awka, Anambra state - A report by The Nation indicates that unknown gunmen have attacked another police station in the southeast region.

According to the report, the incident happened at Ojoto police station in Idemili south local government area of Anambra state.

Though the station was not burnt one police inspector was killed during the attack which took place Thursday afternoon, June 10.

A senior police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the incident saying they lost one inspector today.

An eyewitness who spoke to ThisDay revealed that the hoodlums came in three Sienna vehicles but were repelled by the gallant officers on duty.

The Anambra police spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, said he was planning to visit the area immediately.

Gunmen attack Imo police headquarters

This comes less than a week after unknown gunmen attempted an attack on the Police Headquarters in Owerri, the Imo state capital on Sunday morning, June 6, but suffered a huge defeat.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, the hoodlums were reported to have made effort to access the Police Headquarters through Works Layout around Avan Nursery and Primary School.

Gallant security operatives were prepared for them as they vehemently repelled the attack.

The police spokesman in the southeast state, Bala Elkana, said the attackers came in a white Hummer bus.

Unknown gunmen strike again

Unknown gunmen allegedly invaded the Orji area in Owerri, the Imo state capital and its environs, on Thursday, June 3, killing three persons in different locations.

The operation reportedly started at about 5:30 pm and lasted for more than an hour, as the armed men moved around the area shooting sporadically.

The hoodlums, who wore black clothes, reportedly drove freely in two vehicles, a bus, and a Hilux van.

