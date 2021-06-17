Four Chinese workers have been kidnapped in Ogun state by unknown gunmen after killing the policeman guarding them

The tragic incident happened in Adeaga/Alaagba village in Odeda local government area where the Chinese were working on the Lagos-Ibadan railway

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the spokesman of the police command in Ogun confirmed the incident just as he added that efforts were ongoing to rescue the victims and arrest the criminals

Odeda LGA, Ogun state - Some suspected gunmen have kidnapped four Chinese railway workers working on the Lagos-Ibadan railway at Adeaga/Alaagba village, near Kila, in Odeda local government area of Ogun state.

Channels TV reported that a police officer attached to them was also killed during the attack which was carried out on Wednesday, June 16, around Kila, a village between Ogun and Oyo states.

A Chinese worker is assembling the locomotives and exporting them to Nigeria. Changzhou City, Jiangsu Province, China, April 2, 2020. Photo credit: Costfoto/Barcroft Media

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that eyewitnesses said the gunmen were dressed in black kaftan when they stormed the site of the rail project at Adeaga/Alaagba.

They were reported to have laid an ambush in the surrounding forest for the expatriates.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police public relations officer in Ogun state, confirmed the incident on Thursday, June 18, adding that the victims were ambushed around the area by eight gunmen, Daily Trust reported.

He added that the tactical team of the command has been mobilised to ensure the rescue of the abducted victims

The police spokesperson said until the arrest of the perpetrators nobody can ascertain the identities of the victims.

He, however, promised that the kidnappers would be hunted and brought to justice, to serve as a deterrent to others.

