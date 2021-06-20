Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay, has left social media users amused after she replied a troll who referred to her as Tiwa Savage's protege

The Nigerian Idol host in response to the troll, simply stated that she loved the Koroba singer and mother of one

Several internet users have reacted to her comment which comes weeks after the two songstresses had a heated hair salon confrontation

It appears Seyi Shay is all about peace and positive vibes and this reflects in how she has been handling trolls ever since her infamous fight with Tiwa Savage at a hair salon.

Nigerians have reacted to Seyi Shay's declaration of love. Photo credit: @iamseyishay, @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Just recently, the singer left social media users talking with her interesting clap back at a troll who called her a protege of Tiwa Savage.

Rather than slam the troll like many people would have expected, the Murda crooner simply responded, saying she loves Tiwa Savage

See the exchange below:

Reactions

Her comment has caused quite a buzz on social media.

See how some internet users reacted:

oma_.xo:

"Awwww all na wash"

oluwabukolabajayi:

"That's the energy to stop negative people. Las Las, I love Tiwa but they are both QUEENS. Y'all should stop trolling people. It seems all fun until you are the target. Happy Sunday."

ambilicious_28:

"She really wants to make amend. I pray Tiwa forgives her."

thereal_arike:

"You don't shade who you love."

jacketonheels:

"Fake Love...She should sincerely apologize to Tiwa publicly. Then we can start talking about love."

everything_aiman:

"What if she’s really sorry for the things she has done and just want to move on?"

adsbychee:

"Let love lead o,this life is not permanent. Every opportunity you have,make amends. Peace."

The salon face-off

The longstanding beef between Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay has been reawoken after they came face-to-face at a hair salon some weeks ago.

A video sighted on the Instagram page of celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, captured the two singers exchanging heated words as other ladies tried to intercede.

Seyi was heard saying she came to say hi to Tiwa so as to squash the beef that has been brewing between them for years. However, this seemed to anger Tiwa off who immediately confronted her.

Embracing peace

Interestingly, it appears Seyi Shay may be determined to squash the long-standing beef between her and colleague Tiwa Savage.

Just a few days after the ladies caused tension on social media with their heated clash after meeting up at a hair salon, Seyi was sighted jamming Tiwa's song at a beach house.

The singer was seen busting serious moves to Tiwa’s Koroba and even went ahead to mouth some lyrics of the song.

Source: Legit.ng