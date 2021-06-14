Singer Seyi Shay was recently sighted having a fun beach hangout with some of her close friends

Interestingly, the music superstar was spotted dancing to colleague Tiwa Savage’s hit song Koroba

The video has since sparked mixed reactions from members of the online community who watched the clips of their heated exchange days ago

It appears Seyi Shay may be determined to squash the long-standing beef between her and colleague Tiwa Savage.

Just a few days after the ladies caused tension on social media with their heated clash after meeting up at a hair salon, Seyi was sighted jamming Tiwa's song at a beach house.

Seyi Shay spotted dancing to Koroba by Tiwa Savage. Photo: @iamseyishay/@tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The singer was seen busting serious moves to Tiwa’s Koroba and even went ahead to mouth some lyrics of the song.

Watch the clip as sighted on social media below:

Seyi’s video stirs mixed reactions on social media

As expected, the video clip caused a lot of online chatter from netizens, especially those who watched the clips of Tiwa and Seyi’s heated exchange at the hair salon.

Read what people had to say below:

owolawitola said:

"Lol better respect your dirty yansh before they drag it again."

adamazi_prisca said:

"If clout was a Nigerian girl."

just_daluu said:

"She's doing too much biko. Try and rest!"

conleth_hills said:

nkem_jacobs peace ,make una rest."

nkem_jacobs said:

iamqueenese ead ❤️❤️❤️ peace and unity forever."

iamqueenese said:

"What exactly does she want. War or Peace."

ankarasupplier said:

"This one no be High Service so? But I love it."

Uche Maduagwu shades Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, waded into the trending Tiwa Savage vs Seyi Shay fight.

The movie star lambasted both female singers for fighting and said that their mates were busy celebrating wedding anniversaries.

According to Maduagwu, Tiwa and Seyi fighting like Fulani herdsmen in a salon was not cool at all.

