Nigerians in their numbers have continued to criticise the country under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

To many of these Nigerians, the president is doing nothing to better the lives of the people. Meanwhile, if the president can help the country solve some issues, most of these critics will rally around the president.

Nigerians want President Buhari to make the country secure: Photo: Femi Adesina

Here are 8 things Nigerians would want the president to do:

1. Stop killings, kidnappings in the country

2. Stop giving appointments to only one region

3. Stop the movement of cows from one place to the other

4. Reduce electricity tariffs and price of petroleum

5. Provide employment opportunities for youths

6. Stop clamping down on free speech and social media

7. Good governance

8. Restructure the country

Forgive President Buhari’s ‘dot-in-circle’ remarks

Meanwhile, the ministerial leader of the World Zionist Union in southeast Nigeria, Prophet Godfrey Gbujie has called on Ndigbo to forgive the remark of 'a dot in a circle' made by President Muhammadu Buhari in a recent interview.

Some Igbos had been angered by Buhari’s description of the southeast region in such a manner during an interview with Arise TV on Thursday, June 10.

The president made the comment in reaction to some Igbo groups pushing for secession of the southeast region from Nigeria.

There will be calamity if Nigeria breaks up

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Iwuanyanwu has urged the advocates of the break-up of Nigeria to sheath their sword saying it will be a calamity for Nigerians and entire Africans if Nigeria disintegrates.

He stated this during his investiture as the grand patron of the National Abuja Football Tournament by the Society for Promotion of Sports in Abuja.

According to him, the Igbos are major shareholders in Nigeria and those campaigning for the secession of the ethnic group from the country are making a big mistake.

Let there be referendum

In a related development, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has called for a referendum for the Igbo to actualise the Biafra Republic and peacefully separate from Nigeria.

CNG spokesperson Abdul-Azeez Suleiman made the call in statement on Monday, June 14 seen by Legit.ng.

The group stated that only a referendum for Igbo exit from Nigeria can provide a final guarantee for a peaceful Nigeria.

Source: Legit