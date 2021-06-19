President Muhammadu Buhari's recent comment describing the political situation of the southeast people continues to generate reactions

The comment had irked many people from the southeast and beyond and attracted condemnations

A clergyman in the southeast says it is time to forgive the president and move on, saying he is only human

Enugu - The ministerial leader of the World Zionist Union in southeast Nigeria, Prophet Godfrey Gbujie has called on Ndigbo to forgive the remark of 'a dot in a circle' made by President Muhammadu Buhari in a recent interview.

Some Igbos had been angered by Buhari’s description of the southeast region in such a manner during an interview with Arise TV on Thursday, June 10.

The president made the comment in reaction to some Igbo groups pushing for secession of the southeast region from Nigeria.

He said the Igbos are scattered everywhere in Nigeria with their businesses and properties located everywhere.

Clergyman sues for peace, forgiveness

The Nation newspaper reports that Prophet Gbujie appealed to the Igbo people to forgive the president and understand that everything happening in the country currently is an act of God.

The cleric said in a statement:

“I feel irresistibly persuaded to hereby ministerially, passionately, and knowledgeably appeal to the much aggrieved Ndigbo to more Christianly understand, appreciate the plight of and forgive His Excellency our spiritually overwhelmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s unpresidential verbal declaration of June 10, 2021, where he referred to southeast as ‘a dot – in – the circle’.

“This ministerial appeal is motivated by my appreciable insight into and understanding of the mysteries of the long-prophesied and graphically unfolding ‘plan of divine intervention in Nigeria’s affairs’ as they incorporate and affect his (Buhari’s) personality, presidential and governmental roles which he can neither fully understand, alter nor fail to execute.”

Prophet Gbulie also described President Buhari as a very nice, decent, and nationalistic gentleman, saying he is human and should be forgiven.

Buhari urged to dialogue with pro-Biafra groups

The Nation newspaper had earlier reported that elder statesman and foremost Igbo leader, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu shared his thoughts on the Biafra agitation in the southeast.

Iwuanyanwu urged the federal government to review its operation in the southeast and initiate dialogue with the pro-Biafra groups to tone down the agitations.

Iwuanyanwu made the comment in Abuja when he was conferred with an award by the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria and the Inter-Faith Youth Council of Nigeria.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Iwuanyanwu has urged the advocates of the break-up of Nigeria to sheath their sword, saying it will be a calamity for Nigerians and entire Africans if Nigeria disintegrates.

He stated this during his investiture as the grand patron of the National Abuja Football Tournament by the Society for Promotion of Sports in Abuja.

According to him, the Igbos are major shareholders in Nigeria and those campaigning for the secession of the ethnic group from the country are making a big mistake.

In a related development, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has called for a referendum for the Igbo to actualise the Biafra Republic and peacefully separate from Nigeria.

CNG spokesperson Abdul-Azeez Suleiman made the call in statement on Monday, June 14 seen by Legit.ng.

The group stated that only a referendum for Igbo exit from Nigeria can provide a final guarantee for a peaceful Nigeria.

