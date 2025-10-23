A speeding cement-laden truck lost control near Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, killing at least ten people, including a pregnant woman

Ten people, including a pregnant woman and a child, have been confirmed dead after a truck lost control and rammed into roadside shops in Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State. The crash occurred along the Owo-Akungba-Ikare expressway, near the main gate of Adekunle Ajasin University.

Eyewitnesses said the truck, which was heavily loaded with cement, failed its brakes before veering off the road and crushing several people.

Many of the victims were said to be passersby and shop owners conducting business along the busy stretch of the road.

Truck loses control near university gate

A resident who witnessed the incident said the vehicle was descending from a hilly section of the road when it lost control, Vanguard reported.

“The driver lost control of the truck and swerved off the road and rammed into the shops along the road, killing the victims,” he said.

Another witness added that the barricade in front of the university was destroyed during the crash.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ondo State, Samuel Ibitoye, confirmed the tragedy and said the truck was carrying cement when it crashed.

According to him:

“No fewer than eight people were killed, comprising five males, two females, and one male child.”

He urged motorists to ensure that their vehicles were properly maintained before traveling and to always observe road safety rules to prevent such accidents.

Ondo community mourns as victims identified

The Public Relations Officer of the Adekunle Ajasin University Student Union Government, Akinibobola Ajidagba, also confirmed the incident and expressed sorrow over the deaths.

He said the truck, belonging to the Dangote Group, suffered brake failure while approaching the university gate.

“We regret to inform the entirety of the student populace that an articulated vehicle belonging to the Dangote group of companies suffered a brake failure from Ikare en route to Akungba and has destroyed by accident the permanent barricade erected at the university main gate,” Ajidagba said.

He added that the students’ union had repeatedly called for heavy trucks to be barred from using the Akungba route due to previous fatal crashes. “As it stands, close to 10 people have lost their lives due to this tragic incident,” he said.

The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue of the government hospital in the university community.

A police officer who spoke anonymously to Vanguard described the crash as “pathetic,” adding that investigations were ongoing to identify the victims and trace the truck’s ownership.

