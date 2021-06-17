Veteran politician and publisher, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, says those angling for Igbos to leave Nigeria are wasting their time

According to the Imo-born politician, the Igbo can't leave Nigeria because they are major stakeholders in the country

Iwuanyanwu also stated that it will be a disaster for the sub-region and the African continent if Nigeria breaks up

FCT, Abuja - Popular southeast politician, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has urged the advocates of the break-up of Nigeria to sheath their sword, saying it will be a calamity for Nigerians and entire Africans if Nigeria disintegrates.

Iwuanyanwu, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party board of trustees stated this during his investiture as the grand patron of the National Abuja Football Tournament by the Society for Promotion of Sports in Abuja.

Groups like the Indigenous People of Biafra continue to advocate for the secession of Igbos from Nigeria. Photo credit: Stefano Montesi-Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Igbos interest in Nigeria sacrosanct

He said the Igbos are major shareholders in Nigeria and those campaigning for the secession of the ethnic group from the country are making a big mistake.

Leadership newspaper quoted him as saying:

“It is a painful thing to me that at this stage of my life, Nigeria is at the point of disintegration and it will be a calamity for Nigerians and Africans if people allow this country to disintegrate. Let us not make mistakes about it.

“There are some people who are saying let Igbo go, that is a very big mistake they are making. The Igbo are not going anywhere. If Nigeria is a corporate entity, the Igbo are major shareholders, they have investment everywhere and you can’t just push them away.

“Igbo can’t go, that is the truth. Even if others want to go, the Igbo will remain because in terms of investment they are the major shareholders.”

Agitations fuelled by political discrimination

Meanwhile, the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has clarified its stance over secessionist agitations in the southeast.

In a statement issued by its Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro and seen by Legit.ng, the group said the silence of Igbo leaders does not mean support for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The group noted that the agitations were borne out of frustrations from the Nigerian government's discrimination against the southeast people.

Similarly, Igbo elders and traditional rulers and under the aegis of Igbo Delegates Assembly (IDA) and the Association of the Eze Ndigbo in 19 northern states of the federation have disowned IPOB.

The groups also rallied support for President Muhammadu Buhari's administration in its bid to combat insecurity, ensure peace and unity in the country.

They condemned the activities of IPOB, including their secessionist quest, and dissociated themselves from the group's acts.

In a related development, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has called for a referendum for the Igbo to actualise the Biafra Republic and peacefully separate from Nigeria.

CNG spokesperson Abdul-Azeez Suleiman made the call in statement on Monday, June 14 seen by Legit.ng.

The group stated that only a referendum for Igbo exit from Nigeria can provide a final guarantee for a peaceful Nigeria.

