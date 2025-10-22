A man has shared his hilarious experience with social media users after taking his little son to a school to see if they would admit him

According to the father, the little boy got so emotional and told him that he wasn't ready to start school at the moment

The caring father immediately took his son home, turned on the television for him and decided to postpone school till next year

A father left social media users rolling with laughter after sharing an incident that did not go according to plan.

He had planned to register his little son at a school but a drama quickly unfolded as they got there.

Dad's plan to register son in school fails

The father, posting under the X handle @tibeijukapaul, narrated how he had taken his child to a school to know if he was fit for admission.

Upon arrival, the boy quickly became uncomfortable and openly expressed that he was not ready for school.

According to the boy's father, even the school staff appeared surprised by the intensity of his child’s tearful reaction.

Rather than pushing the boy to stay, the father chose to please his son, and decided it was best to leave.

He headed home and gave his son a chance to relax in front of the television. School plans were quietly moved until the following year.

The father narrated:

"I walked my boy to some school to see if they would admit him, upon reaching there. Some teacher looked at me like I had done oba wat. Boy got so so emotional, cried and said to me, Daddy I don't want school now. As we speak dude is a full time TV viewer. Till next year. I can not stress my champ we left their school in peace, we shall go back next year."

Reactions trail father's experience with son at school

Nigerians reacted to the funny story in the comments section.

Obed said:

"Please please. Never ever stress out Arsenal youngster again! This is not a season for stress and school."

Houdini said:

"Exactly the kind of parent I'll be. I have even encouraged my siblings to quit jobs when I see too much effort is applied."

Pincus said:

"You take a child at 5:00 am in the morning to attend nursery school, what do you expect? I wish child had the energy and height to pull your ears!"

Happy Sonia reacted:

"But now days kids are excited about school, they are not like us those days. Just don’t ignore talk to her and find out what’s happening."

Seunfunmi said:

"You will eventually leave the child there. Kids going to school for the first time are usually like that. The child will do it for like 2 days or so and before you know it, the child is running to class the moment you take to school."

