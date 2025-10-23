The House of Representatives urged the federal government to work with states to regulate house rents nationwide, condemning landlords’ “wanton exploitation” of tenants

Lawmakers called for rent control measures to cap increases at no more than 20% and ensure public infrastructure projects do not trigger exploitative rent hikes

The House also directed its Housing and Habitat Committee to monitor compliance as it pushed for greater investment in affordable housing across Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives has called on the federal government to work with state authorities to regulate house rents across Nigeria, describing current practices as “wanton exploitation” of tenants.

The resolution was passed during Thursday’s plenary session following a motion sponsored by Hon. Bassey Akiba, a lawmaker representing Cross River state.

Reps decry rising rent costs

Presenting the motion, Akiba said Nigeria’s harsh economic conditions have worsened the plight of renters, with many struggling to meet increasing accommodation costs.

He noted that rents often experience a “sudden surge” in areas where the government constructs public infrastructure such as roads or markets.

“In parts of the Federal Capital Territory, rents have skyrocketed from ₦800,000 to ₦2.5 million annually after new roads were built,” Akiba told lawmakers. “This sudden increase places an unbearable burden on tenants.”

Exploitation undermines public welfare, says Reps

Akiba warned that unchecked rent increases not only erode citizens’ welfare but also defeat the purpose of government infrastructure projects intended to improve living conditions.

“The wanton exploitation by property owners undermines government efforts to better citizens’ lives. It drives Nigerians into hardship and sometimes crime as they struggle to meet inflated rent demands," he said.

He urged the government to strike a balance between the rights of landlords and the welfare of tenants to ensure fairness, stability, and sustainability in the housing sector.

Reps demand rent control and affordable housing

Following debate on the motion, the House urged the federal government to prioritise investment in affordable housing initiatives to ease pressure on the rental market and provide accessible housing for low- and middle-income Nigerians, Vanguard reported.

Reps members also asked the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to collaborate with state governments to “enforce rent control measures, ensuring that public infrastructure projects do not lead to exploitative rent hikes.”

The motion further proposed capping rent increases at no more than 20 percent of existing rates, regardless of improvements in public amenities.

Committee to monitor compliance

The House mandated its Committee on Housing and Habitat to ensure compliance with the resolution and report back within four weeks for further legislative action, The Cable reported.

In July, stakeholders in Nigeria’s real estate sector had raised concerns over escalating land prices, describing them as a major factor driving the nation’s housing deficit.

Developers called for government intervention to reduce land costs and make housing more affordable for ordinary Nigerians.

