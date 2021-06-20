Iconic South African actress Leleti Khumalo became a household name in Kenya courtesy of her role in the movie Sarafina

The talented Khumalo is living with vitiligo and does her best to sensitise the public about the skin condition

The actress said it took a while to fearlessly accept herself and credited her husband for his support

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

One of the most popular movies in Kenya during the 90s was South Africa's Sarafina highlighting the struggle for freedom during the apartheid.

Celebrated Sarafina actress Leleti Khumalo is living with vitiligo. Photos: Leleti Khumalo.

Source: UGC

The character Sarafina was played by actress Leleti Khumalo, who featured in other renowned films, including Hotel Rwanda and Invictus.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Unknown to many Kenyans, Khumalo is living with vitiligo.

Speaking about the condition in 2019, the actress who doubles as an MC said she was initially desperate for a cure for the condition.

However, as time went by, her attitude changed, and she is out to show people that vitiligo does not change a person.

She said:

“So many people with vitiligo are belittled, humiliated and mocked because of their pigmentation. I want to send people the message that this disease doesn’t change who you are as a person."

Legit.ng compiled beautiful photos of Khumalo as she fearlessly flaunts her beautiful skin.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

1. Khumalo said some people do not understand the condition, and she tries to engage and inform them about it.

2. Khumalo divulged that some believed her ancestors were punishing her.

She stated:

"I explain to them that my blotchy skin is not as a result of punishment from my ancestors but from an auto-immune disease."

3. Recounting the beginning of the condition, Khumalo said she first noticed signs of vitiligo at age 18 when spots appeared on her upper leg.

She shrugged them off as they were not painful.

4. The spots kept growing, and with little information about what the cause might be, she spent hours a day trying to hide them with makeup.

5. Given that appearance is everything in the film industry, Khumalo said she desperately sought a remedy, including using herbs and capsules.

6. However, despite six long years of trying to get rid of the spots, they never went away.

7. After delivering triplets in 2012 and sadly losing one of them, Khumalo was thrust into deep despair, which prompted her to rethink her priorities.

8. The actress credited her husband for helping her come to terms with vitiligo.

9. Her hubby's assurance that she is beautiful regardless kept her going.

“At the height of my grief and sadness, I asked my husband if he felt differently about me because I looked so different. He said I was still as beautiful to him as I was the first day he saw me,” she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

BBNaija's Uriel reveals her curves are natural

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Uriel Oputa revealed the routine that keeps her tiny waist and curvy body in check.

Her revelation was in a reply to people who were discrediting her hard work and attributing her body to surgery.

Uriel in her post asked trolls to get off her back, saying that her body is hundred per cent natural, and they have no idea how much work goes into getting herself to stay in shape.

Source: Legit.ng News