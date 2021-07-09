The late comedian known as Ada Jesus is believed by her husband to still be alive, as seen in a recent video

In the trending clip, the bereaved man is seen addressing some pressmen and he can be heard saying she'll make a return

The comedian passed away on the morning of Wednesday, April 21, after a long battle with a kidney disease

Mercy Mmesoma Obi who is better known as Ada Jesus may be long buried but it appears not everyone believes she is dead.

One of such people is her bereaved husband who recently spoke to some pressmen about his wife's situation.

The husband believes his wife is still alive. Photo credit: @ugootv, @adajesus

Source: Instagram

According to him, Ada Jesus is not dead and will return home again.

In his words:

"She is still alive. She will be back soon again. Ada Jesus is coming back again. This my word, I don't know how people will understand it but believe me, Ada Jesus is not yet dead and she is coming back again as soon as possible. Before 3 years, people will be surprised; she'll be back."

Ada Jesus' death

Condolence messages poured in for the family of Ada Jesus as the comedian passed away on the morning of Wednesday, April 21.

Human Rights activist Gwamnishu Emefiena Harrison, who had been taking care of the comedian, confirmed to Legit.ng via a phone call that Ada was dead.

A lady called Maria Ude Nwachi also shared a photo of the comedian with the message of her death on Facebook.

Controversy trailed comedian before her death

The young lady, who battled kidney disease before her death, sought the forgiveness of people she offended including actress Rita Edochie and controversial prophet Odumeje.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ada Jesus said she never said anything against Pericoma.

According to her, the only thing she did was beg singer and traditionalist Pericoma after Prophet Odumeje insulted him and his family.

The comedienne admitted to saying ill things about the prophet but insisted he isn't the cause of her sickness.

She also disclosed that her kidney disease which she’s been suffering for over a year became worse after she failed to abstain from some things.

Source: Legit