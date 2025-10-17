Investors Gain N395bn on Friday as Stock Market Closes on Positive Note
- The Nigerian stock market ended the week on a strong note as investors gained N395 billion
- Data showed price appreciation in companies like Sovereign Insurance Plc, Eunisell Interlinked Plc
- UBA, Access Holdings, Fidelity Bank, Sovereign Trust Insurance, and Tantalizers were among the most actively traded stocks
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
Nigeria’s equities market closed the week on a positive trajectory after trading on Friday, October 17.
The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 0.42% on Friday, October 17, 2025, to close at 148,977.64 points, up from 148,355.04 points in the previous session.
Market capitalisation also rose, climbing by N395.18 billion to settle at N94.56 trillion, while the year-to-date (YtD) return strengthened to 44.74%.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
How the Stock Market Performed on Friday
Friday’s trading session recorded a total turnover of 480.99 million shares valued at N16.78 billion, exchanged in 22,854 deals.
Here is a snapshot of Friday’s market activities:
Top Gainers
- Eunisell Interlinked Plc gained N4.40, rising from N44.00 to N48.40 per share (+10.00%).
- UPDC Plc advanced by N0.63, moving from N6.35 to N6.98 per share (+9.92%).
- Sovereign Insurance Plc gained N0.31, increasing from N3.26 to N3.57 per share (+9.51%).
- Universal Insurance Plc rose by N0.10, climbing from N1.10 to N1.20 per share (+9.09%).
- DAAR Communications Plc added N0.09, moving from N1.03 to N1.12 per share (+8.74%).
Top losers
- FGSUK2027S3 declined by N19.91, falling from N94.92 to N75.01 per share (−20.98%).
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc dropped by N0.50, decreasing from N5.00 to N4.50 per share (−10.00%).
- Lotus Halal ETF (LOTUSHAL15) fell by N8.41, moving from N93.42 to N85.01 per share (−9.00%).
- International Energy Insurance Plc declined by N0.25, dropping from N2.98 to N2.73 per share (−8.39%).
- FGSUK2033S6 lost N6.95, decreasing from N106.95 to N100.00 per share (−6.50%).
Top active trades
- UBA Plc recorded a turnover of 59.18 million shares valued at N2.49 billion.
- AccessCorp Plc traded 50.39 million shares worth N1.29 billion
- Fidelity Bank Plc exchanged 46.99 million shares valued at N944.02 million.
- Sovereign Insurance Plc recorded 34.24 million shares worth N120.86 million.
- Tantalizers Plc traded 24.56 million shares, amounting to N54.53 million.
Pounds falls below N2,000
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the British Pound sterling was exchanged against the naira below N2,000 in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.
According to the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Pound Sterling closed at N1,976.18/£1 in the official market on Thursday, October 16.
Similarly, the naira improved against the dollar, closing at N1,471.03/$1 on Thursday, which is 0.15% or N2.26 up from the previous rate of N1,473.29/$1.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.