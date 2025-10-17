The Nigerian stock market ended the week on a strong note as investors gained N395 billion

Data showed price appreciation in companies like Sovereign Insurance Plc, Eunisell Interlinked Plc

UBA, Access Holdings, Fidelity Bank, Sovereign Trust Insurance, and Tantalizers were among the most actively traded stocks

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigeria’s equities market closed the week on a positive trajectory after trading on Friday, October 17.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 0.42% on Friday, October 17, 2025, to close at 148,977.64 points, up from 148,355.04 points in the previous session.

NGX closed the week on a positive note as investors make over N300bn. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Market capitalisation also rose, climbing by N395.18 billion to settle at N94.56 trillion, while the year-to-date (YtD) return strengthened to 44.74%.

How the Stock Market Performed on Friday

Friday’s trading session recorded a total turnover of 480.99 million shares valued at N16.78 billion, exchanged in 22,854 deals.

Here is a snapshot of Friday’s market activities:

Top Gainers

Eunisell Interlinked Plc gained N4.40, rising from N44.00 to N48.40 per share (+10.00%).

UPDC Plc advanced by N0.63, moving from N6.35 to N6.98 per share (+9.92%).

Sovereign Insurance Plc gained N0.31, increasing from N3.26 to N3.57 per share (+9.51%).

Universal Insurance Plc rose by N0.10, climbing from N1.10 to N1.20 per share (+9.09%).

DAAR Communications Plc added N0.09, moving from N1.03 to N1.12 per share (+8.74%).

Top losers

FGSUK2027S3 declined by N19.91, falling from N94.92 to N75.01 per share (−20.98%).

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc dropped by N0.50, decreasing from N5.00 to N4.50 per share (−10.00%).

Lotus Halal ETF (LOTUSHAL15) fell by N8.41, moving from N93.42 to N85.01 per share (−9.00%).

International Energy Insurance Plc declined by N0.25, dropping from N2.98 to N2.73 per share (−8.39%).

FGSUK2033S6 lost N6.95, decreasing from N106.95 to N100.00 per share (−6.50%).

Key stocks record a strong performance on Friday trading. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Top active trades

UBA Plc recorded a turnover of 59.18 million shares valued at N2.49 billion.

AccessCorp Plc traded 50.39 million shares worth N1.29 billion

Fidelity Bank Plc exchanged 46.99 million shares valued at N944.02 million.

Sovereign Insurance Plc recorded 34.24 million shares worth N120.86 million.

Tantalizers Plc traded 24.56 million shares, amounting to N54.53 million.

Pounds falls below N2,000

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the British Pound sterling was exchanged against the naira below N2,000 in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Pound Sterling closed at N1,976.18/£1 in the official market on Thursday, October 16.

Similarly, the naira improved against the dollar, closing at N1,471.03/$1 on Thursday, which is 0.15% or N2.26 up from the previous rate of N1,473.29/$1.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng