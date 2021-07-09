A lady from the northern part of the country has sparked debate on social media after she ranted about the state of her region

The displeased lady in a new video stated that the north was backward in every standard and not educated

She slammed the elites in the northern part of the country who are feeding fat on the illiteracy in the region for their selfish gains

A Nigerian lady has sent social media into heated frenzy over her statements about the northern part of the country.

The unidentified lady, in a video shared by @thetattleroom, decried the illiteracy in the north, stressing that her region is backward in every standard.

The lady who switched to a native language intermittently while the video lasted added that northern Nigeria is not educated.

She knocked the elites who have taken advantage of the illiteracy to project selfish causes.

Nigerians share their thoughts on her rants

@olajokes said:

"This is the best video of facts from northerners in recent time.. Many of them. Always believe things is fine whereas it isn't this is just facts."

@sheikhayates stated:

"Madam be careful oooo before buhari go say make dem go kidnap you I cover you with the blood of jesus."

@_faithy_ola wrote:

"They are still the ones cancelling education in the north as if it’s a sin to be educated."

@godsownayo remarked:

"Educate the North and see how this leadership crumble Illiteracy is bad and religion has been used as a tool for control for how long ??"

Man laments the state of a road project in Edo state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had cried out over the road project contract delivered in Edo state.

The man proved that the road was poorly repaired as he could be seen peeling the asphalt with his hand to show the bad job done by the contractor. According to Ajah, the newly built drainage does not have any rod and it is also of low quality.

In his words:

"Look at the road they repaired. I'm peeling it with my hand. If you want to do anything, do it well. Somebody awarded this contractor. You should look at the contractor that is doing this job."

The man could also be seen peeling the concrete that was used in constructing the drainage.

