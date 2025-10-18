Africa Digital Media Awards

CAF Pays Tribute to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Ahead of Gabon vs Nigeria World Cup Playoff
Football

CAF Pays Tribute to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Ahead of Gabon vs Nigeria World Cup Playoff

by  Nomso Obiajuru
3 min read
  • CAF has celebrated Marseille striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a heartfelt tribute before Gabon’s World Cup playoff tie against Nigeria
  • In a video titled “Where Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s story began,” CAF recounted Aubameyang's early days in the Gabon national team
  • Aubameyang is expected to lead Gabon against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a crucial World Cup playoff match in November

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has paid a touching tribute to Gabon’s captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, ahead of the country’s crucial anticipated World Cup playoff match against Nigeria.

The African football governing body took to its official social media pages on Saturday, October 18, 2025, to share a glowing tribute to Aubameyang.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabon national team, World Cup qualifier.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring a goal during a World Cup qualifying match between Kenya and Gabon at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi. Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP
Source: Getty Images

CAF pays glowing tribute to Aubameyang

In the video titled, “Where Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s story began,” CAF chronicled Aubameyang's early days in the Gabon national team.

The tribute video showed Aubameyang’s debut as a young, energetic winger in 2010. The Marseille striker has now grown to become one of Africa’s best players, winning the African footballer of the year in 2015.

The timing of CAF’s tribute video has sparked excitement among fans across Africa as the post comes just a month before Aubameyang leads Gabon to a crucial FIFA 2026 World Cup playoff match against Nigeria.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Gabon. Marseille
Gabon's striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reacts to a teammate's comment during a training session at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium in Korhogo. Photo by Issouf SANOGO/AFP
Source: Getty Images

The fixture is set to decide which country progresses into the final of the CAF qualifiers for a place in the intercontinental playoffs.

For Aubameyang, this is a golden opportunity to make history with the Gabon national team as the country is yet to appear on football’s biggest stage.

Aubameyang issues warning to Super Eagles

CAF’s post comes after Aubameyang's latest warning to the Super Eagles ahead of their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff clash

Speaking to The Standard, the 36-year-old striker stated Gabon is fully motivated and ready to give everything as they aim to qualify for their first-ever World Cup.

Aubameyang said: “We want to go to the World Cup and, to get there, we have to win games. I’m very motivated, and when you have the chance to go to the World Cup, you have to be even more motivated.”

The Panthers of Gabon finished their qualifying campaign strongly, securing one of the four best second-place finishes in Africa alongside Nigeria, Cameroon, and DR Congo.

Gabon coach sends warning to Nigeria

Gabon head coach Thierry Mouyouma has fired a warning shot at Nigeria ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff clash.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and Gabon will face off in the first semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff on November 13. On the same day, Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions will take on DR Congo’s Antelopes in the second semifinal.

The winners of these matches will meet on November 16 for a chance to advance to the intercontinental playoff, which presents a path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Source: Legit.ng

