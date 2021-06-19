The crisis rocking the Kwara state All Progressives Congress (APC) has escalated into a full-blown conflict

Some aggrieved members of the party justified why they have decided to join a third force political group in the state

The action by the group purports to show that some members of the Kwara APC are dissatisfied with affairs in the party

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ilorin, Kwara state - Twenty thousand member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state have reportedly renounced their membership of the party.

The Kwara Central APC senatorial chair, Abdulfatai AbdulRaman, said the members renounced the APC in the state to form Kwara Third Force, The Nation reported.

He stated that the party members decided to leave the Kwara APC following the lingering crisis in the party.

The aggrieved APC members said there is injustice within the party. Photo: All Progressives Congress - APC

Source: Facebook

AbdulRaman says members who left were from 16 LGA in the state.

AbdulRaman stated that the members of APC who left the party comprised of local government party chairmen, women and youth leaders, ward chairmen as well as APC stalwarts across all the 16 local government areas in the state.

Daily Trust reported that the politician alleged that the just concluded APC membership registration and revalidation in the state was a grand design to disenfranchise many members.

He said:

“A grand design that denied majority of party members the opportunity to register and revalidate their membership across the state is a 2023 permutation agenda. We can never cross our fingers and watch the game from the sideline.''

AbdulRaman also accused the Kwara state governor of trying to impose his candidates in all elective positions within the party.

APC governors pass vote of confidence on caretaker commitee

Meanwhile, APC governors on Wednesday, June 17, passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of Mai Mala Buni, the chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

The governors, led by Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, also hailed Buni's committee members for their laudable efforts in rebuilding the ruling party, The Guardian reported.

According to the Progressive Governors Forum, the decision was crucial to inspire the interim leadership to continue in its drive to reshape and take the APC to new heights.

Source: Legit