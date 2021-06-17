Governor Mai Mala Buni, the chairman of the APC's interim caretaker committee, has been given a vote of confidence

The major decision was made by governors on the platform of the ruling party on Wednesday, June 17

The governors said Buni has harnessed the APC's resources to bring it to its present laudable level of growth

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

All Progressives Congress (APC) governors on Wednesday, June 17, passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of Mai Mala Buni, the chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

The governors, led by Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, also hailed Buni's committee members for their laudable efforts in rebuilding the ruling party, The Guardian reports.

The APC governors said Buni's leadership has made the ruling party more stable than it was (Photo: All Progressives Congress)

Source: Facebook

According to the Progressive Governors Forum, the decision was crucial to inspire the interim leadership to continue in its drive to reshape and take the APC to new heights.

Governor Atiku noted that the CECPC has stabilised the party by supervising the national membership registration.

National convention date

Moreover, in a report by The Nation, the governors revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari will decide the date for the national convention.

Speaking this, Bagudu said:

“There is a proposal before Mr. President and once he approves it, the National Caretaker Committee will announce the date.”

Forget tenure elongation

Meanwhile, Salihu Lukman, the director-general of the PGF had called on Buni to roll out the timetable for the congresses that would culminate in the party's national convention.

He also described as “needless” the extension of the ongoing membership registration, revalidation and update register exercise.

Legit.ng gathered that Lukman told the caretaker committee not to contemplate any tenure elongation.

The PGF boss, in a statement titled: “APC’s litmus tests” in Abuja on Monday, April 5, lamented that some of the challenges in the party which led to the dissolution of the former National Working Committee (NWC) led by Comrade Adams Oshiomole were yet to be addressed by the caretaker committee.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He maintained that democratic principles require that initiatives being implemented by the caretaker committee are based on decisions taken by competent organs as provided in the constitution of the party.

Source: Legit