A Nigerian lady has faced backlash on social media for making inquiries about the properties of Diogo Jota

The Liverpool striker and his brother Andre Silva were involved in a car crash in Spain on Thursday morning, July 3

Late Jota owned a $3 million luxurious estate in his native Portugal, which he bought after he left Wolverhampton Wanderers

A lady has stirred angry emotions online after sharing her thoughts on the properties of Diogo Jota.

The football world was thrown into a state of mourning following the passing of the Liverpool star and his brother.

Jota and Silva were driving in a Lamborghini, which veered off the road after a tyre burst, and it caught fire, thus killing both brothers on the spot.

A view from the traffic accident of the Portuguese Liverpool player Diogo Jota who lost his life in Zamora, Spain on July 3, 2025. Photo by: Nico Rodriguez/Anadolu.

Hours before the crash, the Portuguese star shared an emotional tribute to his wife, Rute Cardoso, celebrating their recent wedding in what could be termed his final words in public.

Brief background on Jota and Cardoso

The UEFA Nations League winner Diogo Jota and his wife have been together since High School, around 2012 in Porto.

According to Yahoo Sports, both lovers kept their relationship under the radar and avoided scandals throughout their journey.

Cardoso became visible when the late football star made a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2017, where he secured a Europa League for the team.

Jota and Cardoso got engaged in July 2022 before marrying officially in a private ceremony in Porto on June 22, 2025, per talkSPORTS.

Pictures shared recently on social media, days after the wedding, showed Diogo and Rute pictured together with their three kids (Dinis, Duarate, and the name of their daughter is unknown), per Men Journal.

Sections of the $3 million mansion of late Liverpool winger Diogo Jota and his wife Rute Cardoso in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo Credit: rutecfcardoso14 (IG) and TheGariba (X).

Lady raises query over Jota's properties

A Nigerian lady is currently receiving backlash from social media users over her query about Late Diogo Jota's property.

According to Gist Reel, the lady known as Makeup Affairs on Instagram questioned if Cardoso would have access to her husband's properties. She wrote:

"Our of curiosity, will the wife get his properties cos is just 11 days after wedding, so will the wife has access to all his properties and assets.

"Please don't insult me, na question I ask ejor."

Another IG user responded:

"Someone just died, and the next thing that came to your mind will the wife get the properties? Can you just listen to yourself?"

Information about Jota's mansion in Lisbon and Liverpool

Portuguese forward Diogo Jota went on loan from Porto to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 2016/17 season, where he made an impact, scoring 17 goals in 44 matches.

Due to his impressive stats, the Premier League team permanently signed the forward on a two-year deal for £41 million.

According to India Times, the Portuguese star invested close to $3 million in an exclusive villa near Lisbon in 2022, two years after he had joined Liverpool from Wolves.

The mansion boasts of various segments, including a private gym to be used during the off-season and a game room.

The 28-year-old also owned a stylish townhouse near Liverpool city centre, purchased in 2021 for approximately $1.5 million.

The townhouse serves as his temporary home due to its proximity to Anfield and the club’s training facilities.

Fresh details emerge on Jota’s death

Legit.ng earlier reported that initial reports from Spanish authorities have revealed that the crash took place at approximately 12:40 am along the A-52 motorway, around 70 miles west of Valladolid.

The Lamborghini, which Jota was driving, was overtaking another vehicle when one of its tyres suddenly blew out.

