Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe, recently took to social media to celebrate her daughter, Michelle Gentry’s milestone

The 19-year-old lady recently hit one million followers on Instagram and her mother made sure to sing her praises

Mercy also revealed that she was responsible for taking most of Michelle’s photos when she was in Nigeria and that makes her a cool mum

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, is no doubt a proud mother and this is obvious in how she celebrates her children’s achievements on social media from time to time.

Just recently, the mother of two took to her Instagram page to shower praises on her first child, Michelle Gentry, who just hit one million followers on her page.

Mercy shared a photo of her daughter’s followers count which has now grown to a million.

Mercy Aigbe celebrates daughter, Michelle, for hitting one million followers on Instagram. Photos: @michelleio_, @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

See her post below:

Mercy Aigbe admits she helps her daughter take cool photos

Not stopping there, the obviously proud mother shared a video of herself doing the most while making sure she captured her daughter at her best angles as she tried to take a photo of her.

Mercy said she was the coolest mother ever and revealed that she was the one responsible for taking her daughter’s lovely photos whenever she returned to Nigeria for the holidays.

She wrote:

“I am the coolest Mum Ever. Ever wonder who was taking her all those fine, fine pictures when she came home for holidays?

"Big Congratulations my love @michelleio__ on your 1 MILLION IG followers! I am super proud of all your achievements and blessed to have you as my first fruit!

"The big 20 loading!!!!! I miss you tho @michelleio__ see you soon! Keep making momma proud! Love you mucho ❤️.”

See the post below:

Fans react:

Source: Legit Newspaper