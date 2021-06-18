Brittany Brees' biography: what is known about Drew Brees' wife?

Brittany Brees is the wife of the famous NFL football player Drew Brees. She attracted media attention owing to her marriage with Drew. They have been married for 18 years as of 2021.

Brittany has been a supportive wife to her celebrity husband and is often photographed with him during major events and matches.

Brittany Brees' biography

Brittany was born in Syracuse, Indiana, USA. Her birth name is Brittany Middleton Dudchenko. How old is Drew Brees' wife? As of June 2021, she is 44 years old.

Her parents are Peter and Kathleen Dudchenko. Brittany Dudchenko is an American of white ethnicity.

Education

Brittany went to the Wawasee High School, where she graduated from in 1994. She then went to study Industrial Management at the Purdue University, where she eventually met her husband.

Career

Middleton only came to the limelight after she married the NFL star Drew Brees. She has not disclosed more about her career before or even after marrying the famed footballer.

However, she is involved in Drew's businesses. She took part in the unveiling of the Advocare Lauri Seal Fit Line at the National Success School at Texas Stadium. Advocare an American dietary supplement company.

Brees is a philanthropist. Along with Drew, they launched a charity organisation named The Brees Dream Foundation. It seeks to help people and children from underprivileged backgrounds with cancer.

Their decision to support cancer patients came about because Brittany's aunt had succumbed to the disease, and they decided to help others going through it.

The pair donated millions of dollars to the football program of Purdue University's athletic department. In 2005, they participated in the efforts to help the locals in their recovery from Hurricane Katrina.

In 2017, Drew Brees and his wife made the donation to New Orleans' Audubon Nature Institute, thus making it possible to open a playground in Audubon Park. In addition, the couple donated $5 million to the state of Louisiana in 2020 to help fight its rise in Covid-19 cases.

As Drew Brees' wife

While attending Purdue University, the future NFL star met Brittany, who was then in her second year. The couple got together in the early 2000's and tied the knot not long after. Drew and Brittany Brees' wedding was held on 8 February, 2003.

After becoming a part of the New Orleans Saints in 2006, Drew and his family moved to New Orleans.

The couple attracted media attention after Drew commented against people who protest during the national anthem, thoughts that his wife supported.

Brittany later apologized for herself and her husband, stating that she now understood what their sentiments meant to the black community. Drew also apologized for the same. It was not an easy time for them as they even received death threats for the comments.

Brittany has also been seen praising her husband for his resilience and commitment as a football player. She revealed in January 2021 that in the last season, Drew played when he was nursing injuries, but he did not complain even once.

Brittany Brees' children

Brittany and Drew Brees' family is a family of six. They share three sons and a daughter, namely Baylen Robert (born 2009), Bowen Cristopher (born 2010), Callen Christian (born 2012), and Rylen Judith (born 2014).

Brittany Brees is the spouse of the NFL star Drew Brees. Apart from that, she is also an activist and philanthropist

