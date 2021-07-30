Kathleen Biden’s biography: who is Hunter Biden’s ex-wife?

Kathleen Biden is a renowned social worker from Chicago, Illinois, best known as the ex-wife of President Biden's son, Hunter Biden. She was a chairperson at the hugely popular Eleanor Roosevelt Dialogue, and at is currently working as Director Of Strategic Partnerships at the DC Volunteer Lawyers Project.

Kathleen Biden speaks at The United State of Women Reception hosted by Civic Nation at Hay-Adams Hotel. Photo: Paul Morigi

Source: Getty Images

Here is a look at Kathleen's details.

Profile summary

Full name: Kathleen Buhle Biden

Kathleen Buhle Biden Gender: Female

Female Year of birth: 1970

1970 Kathleen Biden's age: 52 years

52 years Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence: Washington, DC, US

Washington, DC, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 124

124 Weight in kilograms: 56

56 Shoe size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Brown

Brown Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Husband: Hunter Biden (ex-husband)

Hunter Biden (ex-husband) Children: 3

3 University: St. Mary's University

St. Mary's University Profession: Chairwoman, CEO

Chairwoman, CEO Net worth: $1 million

Kathleen Biden's biography

Here is a look at the life of Hunter Biden's former wife.

Early life

Kathleen was born in 1970 in Chicago, Illinois. Besides that, not much is known about the early years of Hunter's ex-wife. She is currently 51 years old, although precise date of her birth is not available.

Education

Buhle attended Saint Ignatius College Prep from 1983 to 1987. After completing her studies there, she went to St. Mary's University, where she graduated from in 1991. Kathleen received a BA in Psychology.

Relationship between Hunter and Kathleen Biden

WFP USA Board Chairman Hunter Biden and Kathleen Biden arrive at the World Food Program USA's Annual McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony at Organization of American States. Photo: Paul Morigi

Source: Getty Images

Besides her contribution to the Eleanor Roosevelt Dialogue, Kathleen is best known for her relationship and marriage to her former husband, Hunter Biden. The two met in 1992 when they were volunteering at the Jesuit Volunteer Corps Northwest.

Kathleen was engaged in social affairs that dealt with adults with mental issues, such as war veterans. Hunter, on the other hand, was helping socially vulnerable people such as the unemployed and homeless.

After dating for a while, the two got married in 1993 and had three children together, Maisy, Finnegan, and Naomi Biden. However, the marriage would later end in divorce after several issues arose between Kathleen and Hunter.

Kathleen and Hunter's divorce

Kathleen and Hunter were together for 22 years before separating in 2015. One of the issues leading to the separation was Hunter's reported struggle with addiction to drugs.

In 2016, Hunter Biden's ex-wife, Kathleen, filed for divorce, stating that her husband spent money extravagantly, creating financial concerns for the entire family. She went on to state that her husband misused money on his own interests, such as strip clubs, prostitutes, alcohol, and other drugs.

She claimed that Hunter would then leave his family with insufficient money to cover their day-to-day bills.

Kathleen and Hunter's kids

Kathleen and Hunter share three daughters. The first-born, Naomi Biden, was born in 1999 and named after President Biden’s daughter, who passed on in 1972. The second-born daughter, Finnegan Biden, was born in 2000 and named after her great grandmother.

The couple’s last-born daughter, Maisy Biden, was born in 2001.

Where is Kathleen Biden today?

Kathleen Biden attends the Garden Brunch prior to the 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Beall-Washington House on April 30, 2016 in Washington, DC. Photo: Paul Morigi

Source: Getty Images

Kathleen Biden now works at DC Volunteer Lawyers Project as a Director Of Strategic Partnerships. Back in 2019, she founded The House at 1229, a civic & social organisation, described as "a new way for women to come together".

Kathleen Biden's net worth

Kathleen's net worth is alleged to be $1 million. That said, this information is not official and should be taken with a grain of salt.

While her primary income source is her salary as a social worker, she also has other assets and incomes. After her divorce, Kathleen Biden's house was put up for sale. She used to live in the Washington house with her ex-husband.

While Kathleen Biden is mostly known for being one of Hunter Biden's wives, she has also carved a name for herself through her social work and roles in different organizations.

READ ALSO: Sandy Mahl bio: Children, net worth, marriage to Garth Brooks

Legit.ng quite recently explored the life of Sandy Mahl, a renowned songwriter, and businesswoman from Oklahoma. Most people know Sandy as the first wife of famous Oklahoma singer Garth Brooks.

Born in the same hospital as her husband, Garth, Sandy has arguably one of the most beautiful love stories of all time. She and her husband went on to grow up in the same city and even attended the same college.

Source: Legit