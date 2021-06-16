Meadow Walker's biography: what is known about Paul Walker’s daughter?

Meadow Walker is a famous lady well known for being the late Paul Walker's daughter. How much do you know about Paul Walker's daughter, and where is she now?

Paul's daughter Meadow. Photo: @meadowwalker

Meadow Rain Walker is an American social media personality, model, and social worker. She enjoys a great following on social media platforms. Here is everything you need to know about Meadow Rain.

Profile summary

Full name : Meadow Rain Walker

: Meadow Rain Walker Date of birth : November 4th, 1998

: November 4th, 1998 Meadow Walker's age : 22 years (as of 2021)

: 22 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Scorpio

: Scorpio Place of birth : Northern California, California, United States

: Northern California, California, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Gender : Female

: Female Profession : Model and social worker

: Model and social worker Hair colour : Dark Brown

: Dark Brown Eye colour : Hazel blue

: Hazel blue Height : 5 feet 9.5 inches (1.77 m)

: 5 feet 9.5 inches (1.77 m) Weight : 105 lbs (48kg)

: 105 lbs (48kg) Marital status: Not married

Meadow Walker's biography

Where was Meadow Walker born? Meadow Rain was born in Northern California, California, in the United States. She is the daughter of the late actor Paul Walker and his girlfriend, Rebecca McBrain.

Rebecca was the only child in her family, while Paul Walker's family was a bit bigger. He had two sisters, Amy and Ashlie, and two brothers, Caleb and Cody.

Similce Diesel and Meadow (L-R) attend "Fast & Furious: Spy Racers" World Premiere at Universal CityWalk on December 7th, 2019, in Universal City, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

As Paul and Vin Diesel became good friends while working together on the sets of Fast and Furious, he chose Diesel to be his daughter's godfather. Vin has been supportive since her father's death.

When was Meadow Walker born?

Meadow was born on November 4th, 1998. Paul Walker's daughter's age is 22 years old. She spent part of her early life with her mother in Hawaii, and at 13, she moved to Santa Barbara, California, to live with her father. She continued with education but took a keen interest in the workings of Hollywood.

Career

Paul Walker's daughter is a model. She began her career by modelling for various brands. In January 2021, she announced through her Instagram that she had landed her first major modelling gig with designer Proenza Schouler.

She is also a social worker and she founded a charity organisation named her father, Paul Walker Foundation, in 2015. The charity describes its purpose as "to serve as an enduring light of Paul's unique spirit, far-reaching goals, and spontaneous goodwill".

How much money is Paul Walker's daughter worth?

Meadow Walker's net worth is a whopping $50 million. So how much did Paul's daughter inherit? Since there are no other Paul Walker's kids, she inherited all her father's fortune. He was worth $25 million.

Meadow also filed separate wrongful death lawsuits shortly after her father's accident. She accused Porsche of design flaws. The suit was settled, and she received an undisclosed amount of money as compensation for losing her beloved father at the very young age of 15 in such a tragic manner. She had also received a $10 million settlement from the Roger Rodas’ estate.

Paul Walker's death

Paul Walker's daughter was living with her father at the time of his death. Her father succumbed to severe injuries sustained during a fatal accident. He was heading to a charity event along with his friend Roger Rodas.

Meadow's father and Roger died after the car they were driving in crashed at a speed of more than 100mph and burst into flames. The actor was found dead along with his friend and financial adviser Roger Rodas on November 30th, 2013, in a burnt Porsche Carrera GT in Los Angeles.

Meadow, Renata Murga and Justin attend the Colcci show during Sao Paulo Fashion Week on March 21st, 2013, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Fernanda Calfat

Reports revealed that Walker died of the combined effects of traumatic and thermal injuries while Rodas, the driver, died of multiple traumatic injuries.

Cheryl Walker and Rebecca McBrain's legal war

Following Paul's death, Meadow Walker's mom, Rebecca McBrain, and Cheryl, Meadow's paternal grandmother, engaged in a legal battle over Rain's guardianship. Finally, Los Angeles Superior Court Commissioner granted guardianship to Rebecca.

What is Meadow Walker doing now?

She does modelling and runs her foundation.

Meadow Walker Instagram and social media presence

Meadow Rain Walker is on Instagram and Twitter with a following of 2.6 million and 87.5k, respectively, at the time of publication of this article.

Instagram page : @meadowwalker

: @meadowwalker Twitter account : @MeadowWalker

: @MeadowWalker Facebook page: @meadowwalker

Meadow Walker became famous because of her celebrity father. In addition, she is a model and a social worker. Today, she enjoys an incredible following on various social media platforms.

