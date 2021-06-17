The Yoruba traditional attire, popularly called buba, sokoto and agbada has a rich feel on anyone who decides to wear it. The complete ensemble is worn on very special occasions mostly by Yoruba men.

Popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo at 41 is a style icon and at different times he has rocked the complete ensemble or just the top and trousers, he delivered.

Legit.ng has gathered some photos of the actor looking dapper in different styles of traditional outfits.

Bolanle Ninalowo shines in traditional outfits Photo credit: @iamnnino_b

1. Purple looks good on your favourite actor

We should take a moment to appreciate how good everything Ninalowo had on in this photo, especially the fabric looks on him.

This is one man with an amazing skin colour if we do say so ourselves.

2. Blue us away

Since they say men own the colour blue, here is Ninalowo in yet anotherbeautiful piece owning it with his entire chest.

We stan a man with the poise and cariage.

3. Makanaki with the swag

This is how any man should show up in the complete fit, you either go all out or go home!

The actor looked totally ready to go carry his woman from her parents house in this teal green outfit.

We also need the soap he uses because his skin is absolute goals!

4. Chief Daddy

This entire fit screams royalty, we love how well it sits on the actor's frame and the dash of gold here and there around the outfit, staff and shoes brought out the beauty.

5. Chief Daddy 2

At this point, it is safe to say that Ninalowo is the king of trad outfits as every piece has been a hit back to back.

We also love the royalty vibes in this photo with the beads.

6. Subtle Elegance

The actor's attires are always made to fit and flaunting his muscles in the right places. Ninalow also carries himself with elegance, especially with his buba and sokoto.

Everything is to love about this photo.

Bolanle Ninalowo recounts NYSC days with mum and wife

Popular Nigerian movie star, Bolanle Ninalowo, went on a trip down memory lane and made sure to carry his fans along.

The handsome actor shared photos of himself with his mother and his wife back from when he had gone for his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

In the first photo, the actor who looked like a younger version of himself was seen standing with his mother. He explained how she made sure to follow him to the camp and how she would have served with him if allowed.

Source: Legit.ng