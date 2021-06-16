Pantsuits are what's hot right now and several Nigerian celebrities have jumped on the trend, pulling off the look effortlessly.

For many women, suits feel constricting and stuffy. But historically, they offered freedom and power and controversy.

In the history of pantsuits, the look was designed strictly for men. But as the years progressed, more women went against the gender norms and hopped on the trend.

These celebrities have jumped on the hot trend.

Source: Instagram

It has been years and the pantsuit trend is still in vogue.

In this article, Legit.ng compiles a list of photos of celebrities from BBNaija star, Mercy Eke, to actress Lilian Afegbai, rocking white pantsuits in different styles.

Check out 10 celebrities below:

1. Mercy Eke

2. Laura Ikeji

3. Lilian Afegbai

4. Inidima Okojie

5. Erica Nlewedim

6. Powede Awujo

7. Linda Ikeji

8. Regina Daniels

9. Cee-C

10. Priscilla Ojo

Source: Legit.ng