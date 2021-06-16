Who says you have to wait until a new year to change your personal style? If you are thinking of the perfect way to switch up your look to make it more fun and colourful, now is the time and this article is for you.

The Nigerian fashion scene, in 2012/2013 witnessed the reign of the colour-blocking trend. However, not everyone was a fan as a lot of ladies who jumped on the vibrant fashion didn't exactly slay the look.

The colour block trend is back in full force. Photo credit: @tontolet, @waka_waka_nnenna, @theladyvhodka, @tokemakinwa

Well, it is 2021 and the trend is back in full force but this time, fashionistas understand the assignment and have at different points in time, pulled off the look perfectly.

Numerous designers and fashion lovers have adopted it, presenting contrasting designs in well-put-together looks.

Whether with a mix of bright colours or more progressive shading, through a combination of fabrics or accessories, this trend is undoubtedly one you can jump on for a new look.

Below are 10 Nigerian fashion lovers who have jumped on the trend:

1. Blogger, Jennifer Oseh

2. Toke Makinwa

3. Tonto Dikeh

4. Tacha

5. Inidima Okojie

6. Blogger, Princess Audu

7. Blogger Fikky Pearl

8. Blogger Nnenna

9. Style Pantry

10. Temi Otedola

Kiddies fashion

Have you run out of fashion inspirations when it comes to dressing up your kids in style? Well, you're in luck because Olianna and Olivia have got you covered.

The adorable twin sisters are some of the fast-rising kid fashionistas to look out for in Nigeria and it is not hard to understand why.

Displayed across their social media page are photos of the twin sisters fashionably dressed in colourful and stunning outfits which will have anyone applauding.

Source: Legit Nigeria