Handsome Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, recently took to social media to appreciate his mother and his wife

The movie star recounted how both of them took care of him while he was at his NYSC camp by bringing him food

Ninalowo also shared throwback photos from those times as fans took to the comment section to gush over them

Popular Nigerian movie star, Bolanle Ninalowo, recently went on a trip down memory lane and made sure to carry his fans along.

The handsome actor shared photos of himself with his mother and his wife back from when he had gone for his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

In the first photo, the actor who looked like a younger version of himself was seen standing with his mother. He explained how she made sure to follow him to the camp and how she would have served with him if allowed.

Bolanle Ninalowo with his wife and mother during his NYSC days. Photos: @iamnino_b

He wrote:

“Alhaja follow me reach NYSC camp that year. If them allow she for serve with me seff. God bless my mother & yours #TBT2005. Maka.”

See the post below:

In another post, the actor shared a snap of himself with his wife and recounted how she used to visit him in camp with his mother and how they always brought jollof rice and amala for him.

In his words:

“And Bunmi dey come with Alhaja every weekend to bring Amala & jollof for a Maka. And they wonder why I go die for your matta and flaunt you to heaven and back

"Mama Aliyah #TBT2005. Maka.”

See the post below:

Fans and colleagues react to Ninalowo's throwback photos

It wasn’t long before fans and colleagues gushed over the photos in the comment section. Read some of their comments below:

Realchidimmaaneke:

“God Bless and Protect you Both.”

Poshminah:

“Na man like u we want for this life jare makanaki. May God continue to bless ur home.”

Sir_paschal:

“This is love, not all this ladies looking for already made husband up and down without sacrifice.”

Opeyemi_aiyeola1:

“Bless u sweet mum.”

Snat_33:

“Love of mother ❤️❤️no be joke oo. May all mothers eat d fruit of dere hard labour.”

Nice.

Source: Legit.ng