Of all Nigeria's currency denominations, the 100 naira note has a unique side to it. Little wonder it bears the face of a national hero and a former Commissioner of Finance of the country Chief Obafemi Awolow who coined the word 'naira.'

Legit.ng presents to you 4 unpopular facts about Nigeria's 100 naira currency denomination.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The 100 naira note is arguably one of the most widely used currency denomination in the country Photo Credit: Bettmann, LinkedIn/Historyville

Source: Getty Images

1. It was created 13 years after independence

The 100 naira note became a legal tender in NIgeria in January, 1973, according to History Ville. Since then, the portrait of Obafemi Awolowo has been its adorning.

2. It has tactile marks for the visually impaired

The 100 naira note is said to be widely used due to its easy of identity, even the visually impaired can pick it out in a tray of paper monies.

This is as, according to Naiijaquest, it has tactile marks for persons impaired visually.

The mark are pronounced lines on the left and right corners of the note's front.

It is noteworthy that this was introduced when the N100 centenary note was created.

3. It is the fifth paper money in order of ascension in Nigeria

Before the N100 naira note comes smaller denominations namely N5, N10, N20 and N50.

In ascending order, it is the fifth currency denomination in Nigeria, Wikipedia affirms.

4. It is the most attractive currency denomination

Naijaquest say the 100 naira denomination is the most attractive of all currency denominations.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported revealing details about Buhari's first wife whom he divorced.

Her name is Safinatu Buhari. Safinatu Buhari was born in 1952 in Jos, Plateau state.

Her parents were Alhaji Yusuf Mani and Hajia Hadizatu Mani. She was a trained teacher who obtained her Grade 2 certificate at Women Teachers College (WTC), Katsina, in the year 1971, Fulani News Media reported.

The Nigerian civil war ended in 1970 and Muhammadu Buhari and Safinatu got married in December 1971 when Safinatu was 18 years.

Safinatu had dealings with the Babangidas partly to help her cope with life, and also to use the opportunity to get her husband released.

Source: Legit.ng