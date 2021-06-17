The presidency has responded to the stance of the PDP Governors Forum concerning the economy

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a rebuttal, says the PDP governors are only interested in wasting the country's resources

The statement also dismissed the PDP governors protest over the Twitter ban, accusing them of using the platform to spread fake news

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has accused Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors of seeking more money to further their political ends.

The accusation was contained in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 17 issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.

Thes presidency was reacting to the alarm raised by PDP governors in a communique after their forum meeting held in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, on Monday, June 14.

The PDP governors had accused the federal government of frivolous borrowing, adding that the current N36trillion debt profile of the country was unsustainable, especially when 80 percent of the government's appropriation is spent on debt servicing.

A rebuttal from the presidency

Part of the presidency's statement, however, read:

“The PDP governors propose no solutions to any of our nation’s challenges in the face of COVID and global economic downturn: instead, they grasp for more money and mourn their lack of access to social media to spread falsehoods and hate.

“Their statement is evidence if any were needed, as to why the president and the APC ended the PDP’s one-party rule in 2015, were re-elected by an increased margin in 2019, and why their winning trend is set to continue far into the future.”

Responding to the PDP Governors Forum stance on the Twitter ban

The statement which was posted on the official Facebook page of the presidency, also berated the PDP governors for criticising the federal government's ban on Twitter.

According to the presidency, the PDP governors are only upset that they can't spread fake news through the medium.

The PDP governors had earlier declared that the ban on Twitter will worsen the country’s unemployment crisis.

The opposition party's governors noted that the ban would hurt Nigerian youths who do not have adequate access to employment and have been relying on Twitter to earn a legitimate income.

They urged President Muhammadu Buhari to review the ban, saying the reasons given by the government for the suspension of Twitter were personalised.

Recall that the PDP governors also vowed that their party would defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress in the 2023 general elections.

The chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, made the statement on Sunday, June 13.

The PDP governors had gathered in Uyo to discuss how to strengthen the party in preparedness for the coming election.

