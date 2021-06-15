State governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have faulted the Muhammadu Buhari administration over its decision to indefinitely suspend Twitter in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Cable reported that the PDP governors in a communique issued after a meeting on Monday, June 14, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, gave reasons why the ban should be lifted.

Members of the PDP have argued that the temporary ban on Twitter in Nigeria is hurting the country. Photo: Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The argument against the ban

1. The governors said the ban on Twitter will worsen the country’s unemployment crisis, noting that the ban would hurt Nigerian youth who do not have adequate access to employment and have been relying on Twitter to earn a legitimate income.

2. The PDP urged President Buhari to review the ban in the national interest.

3. The governors stated that the reasons given by the government for the suspension of Twitter were personalised.

4. According to the governors, social media regulation can only be done within the existing laws on the subject.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

5. The governor argued that the ban may be used as an attempt to punish or gag Nigerians from enjoying constitutionally guaranteed rights.

Premium Times reported that the governors also expressed fear that the Buhari administration may be sliding into dictatorship.

FG says Twitter suspension to remain indefinitely

Meanwhile, a report by The Guardian newspaper indicates that despite widespread anger over the ban on Twitter use in Nigeria, the federal government is not ready to shift grounds.

According to the report, a top government functionary squealed that the ban remains indefinite for now as the Buhari-led administration insists on using the opportunity to enforce social media regulation.

The source also gave more details over the fall-out of a meeting between the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and some foreign envoys.

Ismaeel Ahmed justifies the ban on Twitter

In another news, one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s aides, Ismaeel Ahmed, says he is not happy that he cannot tweet following the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria.

The senior special assistant to the president on the national social investment program made the statement when asked how he personally felt about the development as a youth.

He, however, justified the suspension of the social media site, The Sun reported.

Source: Legit.ng News