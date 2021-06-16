Delta state police command has reacted to an ultimatum issued by a group over the ban on open grazing in Southern Nigeria

Bright Edafe, the spokesperson for the command, disclosed some measures being put in place to safeguard residents of the state

The police suggested that the threats by the faceless group were intended to cause panic among residents of the state

The Delta state police command has said miscreants intent on creating panic were behind the threats to attack Asaba and Agbor over the ban on open grazing in Southern Nigeria.

The command in a statement through its spokesperson, Bright Edafe, dismissed the threat by the group and assured residents of the state of their safety, Vanguard reported.

The police said:

“The command under the watch of CP Ari Muhammed Ali is ever committed in its responsibly of providing security for all Deltans urging members of the public to ignore the said publication which must have been pasted by miscreants with the aim of creating panic in the state.''

Measures to combat the threat

The police said that measures have been put in place to forestall any such attack, adding that undercover police operatives have been deployed across the state for the purpose of gathering intelligence, This Day reported.

The spokesperson urged the public to continue to partner with the police by providing useful information that will help in policing the state.

PANDEF warns against any attack in Delta

Meanwhile, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has warned that there would be grave consequences should the threat of attack by an anonymous Fulani jihadist group be carried out in Delta state.

Ken Robinson, the group's spokesman, made this known in an interview with The Punch newspaper on Monday, June 14.

He warned that the Niger Delta region would respond appropriately if the threat by the unknown Fulani jihadists was carried out.

In another news, the Nigerian Senate on Monday, June 14, revealed why a bill seeking to ban open grazing in Nigeria was rejected by the upper chamber.

The Punch reported that Dr. Ajibola Basiru, the spokesperson for the Senate, explained that the anti-grazing bill was not consistent with the powers of the National Assembly.

Going by the provisions of the Land Use Act, Basiru said the federal parliament could not legislate on land use matters because it remained the preserve of the state governments.

