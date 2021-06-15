Senate has made a clarification regarding the rejection of a bill seeking to ban open grazing in the country

Dr. Ajibola Basiru, the Senate spokesperson, said the proposed legislation was in disagreement with the powers of the National Assembly

According to Basiru, the red chamber can not legislate on such matters going by the provisions of the Land Use Act

Abuja - The Nigerian Senate on Monday, June 14, revealed why a bill seeking to ban open grazing in Nigeria was rejected by the upper chamber.

The Punch reports that Dr. Ajibola Basiru, the spokesperson for the Senate, explained that the anti-grazing bill was not consistent with the powers of the National Assembly.

Basiru made the clarification amid reports that the bill seeking to prohibit open grazing in the country was dismissed.

Going by the provisions of the Land Use Act, Basiru said the federal parliament could not legislate on land use matters because it remained the preserve of the state governments.

An official of the Senate committee on rules and business who spoke on condition of anonymity said this particular bill was listed after submission, however, it was rejected by the Senate leadership.

No grazing-routes law

In another report by The Cable, Basiru said that there is no grazing-route law in Nigeria.

The spokesman of the Senate in reaction to President Muhammadu Buhari's directive regarding cattle routes.

Basiru explained that the gazette Buhari was referring to was a product of a decree promulgated in northern in the 1960s, however, the Land Use Act recognised by the constitution has rendered it ineffective.

Anti-grazing bill

The bill seeking to ban open grazing in Nigeria was sponsored by Senator Kola Balogun and presented to the Senate committee on rules and business back in January.

Balogun said the document was aimed at tackling insecurity in the country by eliminating farmers/herders clashes and the invasion of southern Nigeria forests by armed Fulani herdsmen.

The lawmaker representing Oyo South senatorial district has also expressed concern over the continued delay in the listing of the bill.

Group threatens governor over ban on open grazing

Meanwhile, there is apprehension in Delta state over a threat issued by a group to attack the capital city over Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s support for the ban on open grazing in the southern parts of the country.

The threat was issued via an unsigned letter titled - Fulani jihadist warning: An open message to Delts state - and was dated June 13, 2021.

The letter which was pasted in some parts of the state on Sunday, June 13, warned that there would be attacks in Asaba and Agbor in Delta state if the governor fails to heed their demands within 72 hours.

